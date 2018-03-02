Ο Γκουαρδιόλα ξέχασε την ετικέτα με την τιμή του κασκόλ του (pics)

Πλάνα για να νικήσει την Άρσεναλ; Τσεκ.
Τιμολόγιο στον Βενγκέρ; Τσεκ (3άρα του έριξε).
Σκούφος; Τσεκ.
Κασκόλ; Τσεκ. Μόνο που ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα ξέχασε να βγάλει την ετικέτα. Μάλλον του άρεσε τόσο πολύ, που από την χαρά του να το φορέσει δεν στάθηκε σε... λεπτομέρειες. Εκτός, βέβαια κι αν το λονδρέζικο κρύο του... πάγωσε το μυαλό.
Hey Pep, the price tag is still on pic.twitter.com/qfOFLo2cvq
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 1, 2018
Guardiola still got the price tag on his jacket, gonna return it to Topman after the game... pic.twitter.com/fF703faKFG
— Adam‽ (@adinho85) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018
With all this talk about money @ManCity and the ‘price tag’ of players, you think Pep Guardiola would’ve bothered to remove the price tag from the scarf he probably only bought to wear at @BurnleyOfficial! pic.twitter.com/G6t4JeyUHH
— Simon Holland (@SimonHolland747) 3 Φεβρουαρίου 2018