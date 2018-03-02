ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier League
Ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα εμφανίστηκε στο «Emirates» ξεχνώντας να βγάλει την τιμή από το κασκόλ του.

Ο Γκουαρδιόλα ξέχασε την ετικέτα με την τιμή του κασκόλ του (pics)

Πλάνα για να νικήσει την Άρσεναλ; Τσεκ.

Τιμολόγιο στον Βενγκέρ; Τσεκ (3άρα του έριξε).

Σκούφος; Τσεκ.

Κασκόλ; Τσεκ. Μόνο που ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα ξέχασε να βγάλει την ετικέτα. Μάλλον του άρεσε τόσο πολύ, που από την χαρά του να το φορέσει δεν στάθηκε σε... λεπτομέρειες. Εκτός, βέβαια κι αν το λονδρέζικο κρύο του... πάγωσε το μυαλό.

