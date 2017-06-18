ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Κόσμος
από

Ο Ετό και το... στρατιωτικό σακάκι! (pics)

Ο Σάμουελ Ετό... τρέλανε τους Ρώσους με τις στυλιστικές του επιλογές. Τα στρατιωτικά πάντως του πάνε...

Τι και αν ο Σάμουελ Ετό αποσύρθηκε πριν τρία χρόνια από την Εθνική, εντούτοις ακολουθεί τα «αδάμαστα λιοντάρια» σε όλα τα μεγάλα ραντεβού! Ετσι, βρέθηκε στη Ρωσία και κατάφερε να κλέψει τις... εντυπώσεις με τις στυλιστικές του επιλογές!

