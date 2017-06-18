Ο Ετό και το... στρατιωτικό σακάκι! (pics)

Τι και αν ο Σάμουελ Ετό αποσύρθηκε πριν τρία χρόνια από την Εθνική, εντούτοις ακολουθεί τα «αδάμαστα λιοντάρια» σε όλα τα μεγάλα ραντεβού! Ετσι, βρέθηκε στη Ρωσία και κατάφερε να κλέψει τις... εντυπώσεις με τις στυλιστικές του επιλογές!

Fifa legends Eto'o and Zamorano are following #CMRCHI in Moscow right now #ConfederationsCup

pic.twitter.com/ghYsZ5qHJN

— Confederations Cup (@ConfCup2017) June 18, 2017