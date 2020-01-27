Ο «Black Mamba» επηρέασε αρκετό κόσμο με όσα έκανε στο παρκέ και τον οδήγησε να κρατήσει μια μπάλα μπάσκετ στα χέρια.

Δεν ήταν, όμως, μόνο όσα έκανε στις τέσσερις γραμμές του γηπέδου, αλλά κι εκτός αυτού. Το «Mamba Mentality» ήταν - και είναι - κάτι σπουδαίο, μεγαλύτερο και από τον ίδιο, και δεν το χωρούσε μόνο ένα παρκέ.

Ο Κόμπι δημιούργησε το animated «Dear Basketball», για το οποίο πήρε το Όσκαρ το 2018, στην κατηγορία «Best Animated Short Film». Μάλιστα, έγινε ο πρώτος Αφροαμερικανός, αλλά και πρώην παίκτης, που κατάφερε να κερδίσει ένα Όσκαρ σε αυτή την κατηγορία.

Μια ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους, διάρκειας περίπου πέντε λεπτών, στην οποία περιγράφεται η αγάπη για την πορτοκαλί μπάλα. Από τα πρώτα δειλά βήματα, μέχρι τις αντιξοότητες και την καταξίωση.

«Ως παίκτες, υποτίθεται ότι πρέπει να το βουλώνουμε και να παίζουμε μπάλα, αλλά είμαι χαρούμενος που μπορούμε να κάνουμε πολλά περισσότερα από αυτό», είχε πει ο Κόμπι την ώρα που πήρε το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στα χέρια του, «πετώντας» έτσι μπηχτή στην ρεπόρτερ του «Fox Sports», Λάουρα Ίνγκραχαμ, που είχε πει «σκάσε και ντρίμπλαρε» απευθυνόμενη στον ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, μετά από διαμάχη του με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

«Dear Basketball,

From the moment

I started rolling my dad’s tube socks

And shooting imaginary

Game-winning shots

In the Great Western Forum

I knew one thing was real:

I fell in love with you.

A love so deep I gave you my all

From my mind & body

To my spirit & soul.

As a six-year-old boy

Deeply in love with you

I never saw the end of the tunnel.

I only saw myself

Running out of one.

And so I ran.

I ran up and down every court

After every loose ball for you.

You asked for my hustle

I gave you my heart

Because it came with so much more.

I played through the sweat and hurt

Not because challenge called me

But because YOU called me.

I did everything for YOU

Because that’s what you do

When someone makes you feel as

Alive as you’ve made me feel.

You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream

And I’ll always love you for it.

But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer.

This season is all I have left to give.

My heart can take the pounding

My mind can handle the grind

But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.

And that’s OK.

I’m ready to let you go.

I want you to know now

So we both can savor every moment we have left together.

The good and the bad.

We have given each other

All that we have.

And we both know, no matter what I do next

I’ll always be that kid

With the rolled up socks

Garbage can in the corner

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in my hands.

5... 4... 3... 2... 1...

Love you always,

Kobe».