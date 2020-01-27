Ο «Black Mamba» επηρέασε αρκετό κόσμο με όσα έκανε στο παρκέ και τον οδήγησε να κρατήσει μια μπάλα μπάσκετ στα χέρια.
Δεν ήταν, όμως, μόνο όσα έκανε στις τέσσερις γραμμές του γηπέδου, αλλά κι εκτός αυτού. Το «Mamba Mentality» ήταν - και είναι - κάτι σπουδαίο, μεγαλύτερο και από τον ίδιο, και δεν το χωρούσε μόνο ένα παρκέ.
Ο Κόμπι δημιούργησε το animated «Dear Basketball», για το οποίο πήρε το Όσκαρ το 2018, στην κατηγορία «Best Animated Short Film». Μάλιστα, έγινε ο πρώτος Αφροαμερικανός, αλλά και πρώην παίκτης, που κατάφερε να κερδίσει ένα Όσκαρ σε αυτή την κατηγορία.
Μια ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους, διάρκειας περίπου πέντε λεπτών, στην οποία περιγράφεται η αγάπη για την πορτοκαλί μπάλα. Από τα πρώτα δειλά βήματα, μέχρι τις αντιξοότητες και την καταξίωση.
«Ως παίκτες, υποτίθεται ότι πρέπει να το βουλώνουμε και να παίζουμε μπάλα, αλλά είμαι χαρούμενος που μπορούμε να κάνουμε πολλά περισσότερα από αυτό», είχε πει ο Κόμπι την ώρα που πήρε το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στα χέρια του, «πετώντας» έτσι μπηχτή στην ρεπόρτερ του «Fox Sports», Λάουρα Ίνγκραχαμ, που είχε πει «σκάσε και ντρίμπλαρε» απευθυνόμενη στον ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, μετά από διαμάχη του με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.
«Dear Basketball,
From the moment
I started rolling my dad’s tube socks
And shooting imaginary
Game-winning shots
In the Great Western Forum
I knew one thing was real:
I fell in love with you.
A love so deep I gave you my all
From my mind & body
To my spirit & soul.
As a six-year-old boy
Deeply in love with you
I never saw the end of the tunnel.
I only saw myself
Running out of one.
And so I ran.
I ran up and down every court
After every loose ball for you.
You asked for my hustle
I gave you my heart
Because it came with so much more.
I played through the sweat and hurt
Not because challenge called me
But because YOU called me.
I did everything for YOU
Because that’s what you do
When someone makes you feel as
Alive as you’ve made me feel.
You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream
And I’ll always love you for it.
But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer.
This season is all I have left to give.
My heart can take the pounding
My mind can handle the grind
But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.
And that’s OK.
I’m ready to let you go.
I want you to know now
So we both can savor every moment we have left together.
The good and the bad.
We have given each other
All that we have.
And we both know, no matter what I do next
I’ll always be that kid
With the rolled up socks
Garbage can in the corner
:05 seconds on the clock
Ball in my hands.
5... 4... 3... 2... 1...
Love you always,
Kobe».