Κόμπι: Πλήθος κόσμου τον αποχαιρετά έξω από το «Staples Center» (pics & vids)

Εκατοντάδες κόσμου έχουν συγκεντρωθεί έξω από το «Staples Center», για να τιμήσουν την μνήμη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και της κόρης του, Τζιάνα.

Στο «Staples Center» ο θρύλος του γιγαντώθηκε. Λατρεύτηκε από χιλιάδες φιλάθλους των Λέικερς και όχι μόνο. Έδωσε μεγάλη χαρά στο Λος Άντζελες και πήρε άλλη τόση αγάπη πίσω.

Στο άκουσμα του θανάτου του, αλλά και της κόρης του, άπαντες «πάγωσαν» και ο χρόνος σταμάτησε. Αμέσως, πλήθος κόσμου, με δάκρυα στα μάτια, συγκεντρώθηκε έξω από το γήπεδο των «λιμνανθρώπων», για να ανάψει ένα κερί ή για να αφήσει ένα λουλούδι στη μνήμη τους, φωνάζοντας ρυθμικά «Κόμπι, Κόμπι» και «MVP, MVP».

