Στο «Staples Center» ο θρύλος του γιγαντώθηκε. Λατρεύτηκε από χιλιάδες φιλάθλους των Λέικερς και όχι μόνο. Έδωσε μεγάλη χαρά στο Λος Άντζελες και πήρε άλλη τόση αγάπη πίσω.

Στο άκουσμα του θανάτου του, αλλά και της κόρης του, άπαντες «πάγωσαν» και ο χρόνος σταμάτησε. Αμέσως, πλήθος κόσμου, με δάκρυα στα μάτια, συγκεντρώθηκε έξω από το γήπεδο των «λιμνανθρώπων», για να ανάψει ένα κερί ή για να αφήσει ένα λουλούδι στη μνήμη τους, φωνάζοντας ρυθμικά «Κόμπι, Κόμπι» και «MVP, MVP».

An update on the scene across from Staples Center: "Kobe" chants in front of a fan-created memorial to Kobe and Gigi. pic.twitter.com/qR3cGas3qO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020

Fans have gathered outside Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/u5FhPkCz0q — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

People have started a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center (via @Chiney321)pic.twitter.com/Cywy6nf6ul — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 26, 2020

"THANK YOU, KOBE." Hundreds of fans chanted outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. https://t.co/xdOulVCI6b pic.twitter.com/ujSr5wMYdL — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020

Fans and mourners chant "MVP! MVP!" outside of the Staples Center in tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/njGObrHJbG pic.twitter.com/Z7y0lXAkjI — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020

People have gathered around a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant on the plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles.

https://t.co/of3cKUS0W8 pic.twitter.com/tTUJEqO7vu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 26, 2020