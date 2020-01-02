ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Θλίψη σε όλο το ΝΒΑ για τον θάνατο του Στερν (pics)





Ο Ντέιβιντ Στερν έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 77 ετών και όλο το ΝΒΑ εξέφρασε τη θλίψη του για τον θάνατο του.

Γιγάντωσε το ΝΒΑ και όλοι έχουν να πουν έναν καλό λόγο για αυτόν.

Ο σπουδαίος Ντέιβιντ Στερν έφυγε από τη ζωή και το twitter γέμισε μηνύματα από ανθρώπους της λίγκας για τον πρώην κομισάριο.

Κόμπι, Σακίλ, Πίπεν, Κάρι, Ουέιντ και άλλοι είπαν αντίο στον Στερν.

Δείτε τα μηνύματα τους.

