Θλίψη σε όλο το ΝΒΑ για τον θάνατο του Στερν (pics)

Γιγάντωσε το ΝΒΑ και όλοι έχουν να πουν έναν καλό λόγο για αυτόν.

Ο σπουδαίος Ντέιβιντ Στερν έφυγε από τη ζωή και το twitter γέμισε μηνύματα από ανθρώπους της λίγκας για τον πρώην κομισάριο.

Κόμπι, Σακίλ, Πίπεν, Κάρι, Ουέιντ και άλλοι είπαν αντίο στον Στερν.

Δείτε τα μηνύματα τους.

RIP David Stern! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020