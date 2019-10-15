ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κάρι υπέρ Σίλβερ: «Υπάρχει συλλογική νοοτροπία» (pics)

Ο Στεφ Κάρι εξέφρασε την ικανοποίησή του για τον τρόπο με τον οποίο το ΝΒΑ χειρίστηκε το θέμα της Κίνας και για το γεγονός ότι διατηρεί την ταυτότητά του. 

Σύμφωνα με τον Νικ Φρίντελ του ESPN ο σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ είπε ότι «μένουμε αληθινοί στις αξίες μας ως πρωτάθλημα, αλλά κατανοούμε πώς λειτουργεί με όλες τις διαφορετικές διασυνδέσεις και τις ευκαιρίες που έχουμε. Απλά ο τρόπος με τον οποίο κάνουμε τις δουλειές είναι εξαιρετικός. Ο τρόπος με τον οποίο εκπροσωπούμε τους εαυτούς μας είναι τις περισσότερες φορές θετικός. Υπάρχει συλλογική νοοτροπία. Από τον Άνταμ Σίλβερ μέχρι και τον τελευταίο παίκτη στον πάγκο. Αυτό είναι καλό, να υπάρχει ανοικτή επικοινωνία».

Δείτε τι είπε ο Κάρι...

 

 

