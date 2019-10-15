Κάρι υπέρ Σίλβερ: «Υπάρχει συλλογική νοοτροπία» (pics)

Σύμφωνα με τον Νικ Φρίντελ του ESPN ο σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ είπε ότι «μένουμε αληθινοί στις αξίες μας ως πρωτάθλημα, αλλά κατανοούμε πώς λειτουργεί με όλες τις διαφορετικές διασυνδέσεις και τις ευκαιρίες που έχουμε. Απλά ο τρόπος με τον οποίο κάνουμε τις δουλειές είναι εξαιρετικός. Ο τρόπος με τον οποίο εκπροσωπούμε τους εαυτούς μας είναι τις περισσότερες φορές θετικός. Υπάρχει συλλογική νοοτροπία. Από τον Άνταμ Σίλβερ μέχρι και τον τελευταίο παίκτη στον πάγκο. Αυτό είναι καλό, να υπάρχει ανοικτή επικοινωνία».

Δείτε τι είπε ο Κάρι...

Steph on what's the best way for the league to come through the China situation: (1/2) "Staying true to who we are a league. But figuring out how that plays with all the different connections we have and opportunities we have. Just the way we've done business has been great ..." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 14, 2019

