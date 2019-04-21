Γιόκιτς: Μετά τον Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ μόνο αυτός! (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Οι αριθμοί του Νίκολα Γιόκιτς στα 4 ματς playoffs που έχει δώσει μπορούν να συγκριθούν μόνο με αυτούς του Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ.

Μετρά σε 4 μόλις ματς 82 πόντους και 47 ριμπάουντ. Αυτό σημαίνει πως μόνο με τον Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ μπορεί να συγκριθεί όταν εκείνος σε ανάλογη περίπτωση είχε 85 πόντους και 51 ριμπάουντ.

Αναλυτικά τα πεπραγμένα του:

