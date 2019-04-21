Γιόκιτς: Μετά τον Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ μόνο αυτός! (pic)

Μετρά σε 4 μόλις ματς 82 πόντους και 47 ριμπάουντ. Αυτό σημαίνει πως μόνο με τον Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ μπορεί να συγκριθεί όταν εκείνος σε ανάλογη περίπτωση είχε 85 πόντους και 51 ριμπάουντ.

Αναλυτικά τα πεπραγμένα του:

Nikola Jokic has 82 points and 47 rebounds in four career #NBAPlayoffs games. The last player with that many points and rebounds through their first four career postseason games was Shaquille O'Neal (85 points, 51 rebounds). @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/vZxEewUgrM

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 21, 2019