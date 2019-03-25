Οι Μπακς απέσυραν τη φανέλα του Τζόνσον (vids)

Ο βετεράνος φόργουορντ των Μιλγουόκι Μπακς, Λος Άντζελες Κλίπερς και Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς τιμήθηκε με την ύψιστη τιμή που μπορεί να αποδοθεί σε έναν αθλητή από τα «Ελάφια»

Στην καριέρα του με τους Μπακς σε επτά σεζόν βρέθηκε στην πρώτη θέση στα επιθετικά ριμπάουντ (1.468), τρίτος στα συνολικά ριμπάουντ (3.923), τέταρτος στα σουτ εντός πεδιάς (4.546) και έκτος στους πόντους (10.980).

An iconic moment as Marques Johnson’s #8 rises to the rafters and becomes the first number retired in the Fiserv Forum pic.twitter.com/HOi7bE617B — IKE Bucks (@IKE_Bucks) 24 Μαρτίου 2019

Long overdue, no one on the @Bucks will ever wear the #8 again, lifted to the rafters today in tribute to Marques Johnson pic.twitter.com/JTPNhG2Pjx — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) 24 Μαρτίου 2019