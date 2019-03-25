Οι Μπακς απέσυραν τη φανέλα του Τζόνσον (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
Οι Μπακς απέσυραν τη φανέλα με το νούμερο 8 του Μαρκίς Τζόνσον σε μια συγκινητική τελετή στο ημίχρονο του αγώνα με τους Καβαλίερς.  

Ο βετεράνος φόργουορντ των Μιλγουόκι Μπακς, Λος Άντζελες Κλίπερς και Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς τιμήθηκε με την ύψιστη τιμή που μπορεί να αποδοθεί σε έναν αθλητή από τα «Ελάφια»

Στην καριέρα του με τους Μπακς σε επτά σεζόν βρέθηκε στην πρώτη θέση στα επιθετικά ριμπάουντ (1.468), τρίτος στα συνολικά ριμπάουντ (3.923), τέταρτος στα σουτ εντός πεδιάς (4.546) και έκτος στους πόντους (10.980).

