Το ξεχωριστό δώρο του Μίτσελ! (pic)

Συνεχίζει τις όμορφες πράξεις ο Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ.

Ο ηγέτης των Τζαζ έβγαλε φωτογραφία με ένα νεαρό κοριτσάκι το οποίο έχει διαγνωσθεί με καρκίνο και στη συνέχεια του έκανε δώρο ένα ζευγάρι παπούτσια.

Μετά από αυτό ο Μίτσελ έγραψε στο twitter πως θα προσεύχεται για την μικρή πιτσιρίκα στη μάχη που δίνει ενάντια στον καρκίνο.

Donovan hooked my cousin up with some shoes. She was just diagnosed with cancer. This guy is too good to be true. pic.twitter.com/lZi1QhzLiL

— Jazz6thMan (@Jazz6thman) 11 Αυγούστου 2018