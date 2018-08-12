Το ξεχωριστό δώρο του Μίτσελ! (pic)

Συνεχίζει τις όμορφες πράξεις ο Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ.
Ο ηγέτης των Τζαζ έβγαλε φωτογραφία με ένα νεαρό κοριτσάκι το οποίο έχει διαγνωσθεί με καρκίνο και στη συνέχεια του έκανε δώρο ένα ζευγάρι παπούτσια.
Μετά από αυτό ο Μίτσελ έγραψε στο twitter πως θα προσεύχεται για την μικρή πιτσιρίκα στη μάχη που δίνει ενάντια στον καρκίνο.
This pretty little girl is being treated for cancer at @primarychildrens where Kycie spent so much of her time. Other than our house, I believe Kycie spends her time at that hospital. Walking its halls, and being an angel to so many. Primary Children’s Hospital is such a special place, and I can personally testify of the angels that walk its halls. Today Maya saw her favorite Jazz man @spidadmitchell at the Cheesecake Factory. When she asked for a picture, he ran to his car and signed a pair of shoes for her. Class act Donavan Mitchell, that little act means more than you know. I love that she has on her Kisses For Kycie shir @jjterry77 #kissesforkycie #keepcalmandmayaon #cancersucks
Donovan hooked my cousin up with some shoes. She was just diagnosed with cancer. This guy is too good to be true. pic.twitter.com/lZi1QhzLiL
— Jazz6thMan (@Jazz6thman) 11 Αυγούστου 2018