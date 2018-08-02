Η κίνηση αλληλεγγύης του Μίτσελ (pic)

Μεγάλος Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ.

Ο ηγέτης των Τζαζ πλήρωσε την επισκευή του κινητού σε έναν άγνωστο, ο οποίος δεν είχε τα χρήματα για να φτιάξει την συσκευή.

Ο αδερφός του παιδιού το αποκάλυψε, με τον Μίτσελ να τονίζει πως είναι χαρούμενος που μπόρεσε να βοηθήσει.

I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development.

At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he'd have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn't afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best #takenote pic.twitter.com/NIKvoRBhlM

— Andrew Simeona (@DeezyUte) 2 Αυγούστου 2018