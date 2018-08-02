ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑUtah Jazz
Η κίνηση αλληλεγγύης του Μίτσελ (pic)

Η κίνηση αλληλεγγύης του Μίτσελ (pic)

Η κίνηση αλληλεγγύης του Μίτσελ (pic)

Ο Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ έδειξε πως είναι... ψυχάρα, αφού πλήρωσε την επισκευή ενός κινητού σε έναν άγνωστο άντρα, ο οποίος δεν μπορούσε να διαθέσει τα χρήματα που απαιτούνταν.

Μεγάλος Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ.

Ο ηγέτης των Τζαζ πλήρωσε την επισκευή του κινητού σε έναν άγνωστο, ο οποίος δεν είχε τα χρήματα για να φτιάξει την συσκευή.

Ο αδερφός του παιδιού το αποκάλυψε, με τον Μίτσελ να τονίζει πως είναι χαρούμενος που μπόρεσε να βοηθήσει.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

ΛεΜπρόν και Μίτσελ πήραν βραβεία ESPYS (pics & vid)

Μπάσκετ

Τόμας: «Εκτιμώ την αγάπη σας» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Στηρίζει ΝτεΡόζαν ο Λίλαρντ: «Είναι ένα βρώμικο παιχνίδι» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Πήρε Καμαριανό ο Πανιώνιος

Μπάσκετ

Μιμείται τις κινήσεις του Ολάζουον ο Εμπίντ! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Συνεχίζει στην εθνική Ισπανίας ο Σκαριόλο

Best of internet