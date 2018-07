My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman by this mama of 3!

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT