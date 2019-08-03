Ο Ζίπσερ υπέγραψε στην Μπάγερν! (pic)

Ο 25χρονος φόργουορντ έπαιξε στην Μπάγερν από το 2013 ως το 2016, ενώ στη συνέχεια πήγε στο ΝΒΑ για χάρη των Μπουλς. Τον Γενάρη του 2019 επέστρεψε στην Ευρώπη για χάρη της Μπούργος.

Στο ΝΒΑ έπαιξε 98 ματς με 4.7 πόντους και 2.6 ριμπάουντ.

Former Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser has signed a contract with German champions FC Bayern Munich, a source told @Sportando.@BIG_Deutschland first reported the news about the agreement between the player and the team

— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) August 3, 2019