από

Ο Ζίπσερ υπέγραψε στην Μπάγερν! (pic)

O Πολ Ζίπσερ επιστρέφει στην Μπάγερν Μονάχου αφού υπέγραψε στους Βαυαρούς.  

Ο Ζίπσερ υπέγραψε στην Μπάγερν! (pic)

Ο 25χρονος φόργουορντ έπαιξε στην Μπάγερν από το 2013 ως το 2016, ενώ στη συνέχεια πήγε στο ΝΒΑ για χάρη των Μπουλς. Τον Γενάρη του 2019 επέστρεψε στην Ευρώπη για χάρη της Μπούργος.

Στο ΝΒΑ έπαιξε 98 ματς με 4.7 πόντους και 2.6 ριμπάουντ.

