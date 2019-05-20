Μοερμάν: «Θα επιστρέψουμε πιο δυνατοί» (pic)

«Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω όλους τους φιλάθλους για την συμπαράστασή τους καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της σεζόν. Ήταν το πρώτο μου Final 4 και αποτέλεσε τεράστια εμπειρία για μένα. Πέρασα απίθανα σε μια υπέροχη ομάδα. Είμαι περήφανος για εμάς. Θα επιστρέψουμε πιο δυνατοί».

I want to thanks all the fans for the support during all this Euroleague season.

For my first Final 4, it was an incredible experience and I had a great time with an amazing team and the Efes organization.

I’m proud of us. We will come back stronger

Teşekkürler pic.twitter.com/0kxueZr81n

— Adrien Moerman (@moerman42) 20 Μαΐου 2019