Αντουέιν Ουίγκινς: Από το κολέγιο στην Ελλάδα (vid)

From @cofcbasketball to Back to the and becoming @nbagleague champion with @raptors905 Once again back to Greece and from now on with the #blackandwhite family of #PAOK Antwaine Wiggins has a lot of things for the fans of PAOK! Stay tuned #paokfamily #newseason #antwainewiggins

A post shared by PAOK BC (@paokbasketball) on Sep 4, 2019 at 2:11am PDT