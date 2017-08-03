«Μάγεψαν» οι συμπαίκτες Ουόλ και Χάρντεν! (vids)

Αντίπαλοι στο ΝΒΑ, συμπαίκτες σε καλοκαιρινό τουρνουά.
Οι Τζον Ουόλ και Τζέιμς Χάρντεν δεν επαναπάυτηκαν το καλοκαίρι και πήραν μέρος στο Miami Pro League, όπου ήταν συμπαίκτες και ξεσήκωσαν το κοινό.
TWO of the @nba biggest stars stepped into the #MiamiProLeague building last night and the energy was on another level!!!!!S/O @taylorsportsgrp for bringing out the stars all season and S/O to @jharden13 & @johnwall for blessing our fans with a historic night!!! S/O to @official_big_hess_ @down2earth100 @follow_my_lead17 @chefrudypoindexter and the whole @hoopersdream squad for getting the huge win and advancing to the semifinals next week! If you weren't in the building last night you truly missed out, click the link in the bio for more footage. S/o to the heart soul of Miami Pro @thelegendjoepope @iamdjauthorize :@ballislife #Playoffs #ThisIsMIAMIPRO #NikeBasketball #WhereTheProsPlay #YouNeverKnowWhoMightPullUp