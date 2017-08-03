ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
«Μάγεψαν» οι συμπαίκτες Ουόλ και Χάρντεν! (vids)

Τζον Ουόλ και Τζέιμς Χάρντεν ένωσαν τις δυνάμεις τους στο Miami Pro League και το αποτέλεσμα ήταν εντυπωσιακό.

Αντίπαλοι στο ΝΒΑ, συμπαίκτες σε καλοκαιρινό τουρνουά.

Οι Τζον Ουόλ και Τζέιμς Χάρντεν δεν επαναπάυτηκαν το καλοκαίρι και πήραν μέρος στο Miami Pro League, όπου ήταν συμπαίκτες και ξεσήκωσαν το κοινό.

 

James Harden & John Wall SHOW OUT at Miami Pro League & BREAK ANKLES!!

