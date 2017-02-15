ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Κόσμος
H... άστοχη επιστροφή του Νέιτ Ρόμπινσον (vids)

Ο Νέιτ Ρόμπινσον προσπαθεί να κάνει το μεγάλο comeback στο ΝΒΑ ξεκινώντας από το NBDL όπου έκανε το ντεμπούτο του με τη φανέλα των Delaware 87ers.

Παρόλα αυτά ο Krypto-Nate ήταν πολύ άστοχος στα 18 λεπτά που αγωνίστηκε αφού είχε 3 πόντους με 0/5 δίποντα, 1/3 τρίποντα, 3 ασίστ, 3 κλεψίματα, 1 ριμπάουντ και 3 λάθη!

