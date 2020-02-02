Για τον Κόμπι και την Τζίτζι...

Μέσα από τις μορφές της Τέχνης, ο άνθρωπος έχει την δυνατότητα να εκφράζεται και να εξωτερικεύει αυτά που νιώθει και κουβαλάει μέσα του.
Είτε πρόκειται για κάτι που τον κάνει χαρούμενο, είτε για κάτι που τον βυθίζει στην θλίψη...
Η μουσική και η ζωγραφική είναι συνήθως οι πιο άμεσοι τρόποι δημιουργικής έκφρασης, που μπορούν να «μεταμορφώσουν» σε κάτι «ανώτερο» την ευτυχία ή τον πόνο. Στην εποχή των social media, βέβαια, αυτό μπορεί να γίνει και μέσα από την δημιουργία φωτογραφιών και βίντεο.
Στο άκουσμα της άσχημης είδησης του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και της κόρης του Τζιάνα, αλλά και επτά ακόμα ανθρώπων, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου του πάλαι ποτέ σταρ των Λέικερς στο Καλαμπάσας, αρκετοί ήταν οι χρήστες που επέλεξαν να φτιάξουν το δικό τους έργο τέχνης και να «αποτυπώσουν» την ψυχική τους κατάσταση, για να τους τιμήσουν.
Από την Αμερική μέχρι τις Φιλιππίνες και την Ελλάδα, ο κόσμος έπιασε χαρτί και μολύβι, ακόμα και σπρέι και τοίχους, για να εκφράσει τη θλίψη του.
Το G-Weekend συγκέντρωσε μερικά από τα έργα που κυκλοφορούν στο διαδικτυο και τα οποία είναι εξαιρετικά συγκινητικά.
"Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise." --Kobe Bryant

Rest well, Kobe and Gianna. Two people taken from this world way too soon.
Don't let the tradition die. You will always be missed, remembered, and loved.
Today we lost a great one. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters. I can't imagine losing a father and sister all at once.

I grew up watching Kobe. I could never fake sick, but missing school for the Lakers' parade was reason enough for my mom. We never missed a game. Kobe and the Lakers are synonymous. Kobe is LA and LA is home.

We are all mourning the loss of this legend today. My heart goes out to all the families of the loved ones lost today. You will be missed Kobe. You defined my generation. I'm sick right now.
R.I.P TO KOBI & GIGI AND TO THE OTHER AS WELL... LEGEND NEVER DIE
Legend status is not a title to be overlooked, it's something to cherish and it's a label that is earned and you're respected for it. RIP to Kobe The Great. We used say "Kobe" back then when we'd strategically shoot, when we'd be off balance and still make the shot/make an awesome 2pointer or 3 from whatever angle, etc. You inspired us to be dope/great in our own ways.

Ball hard was the motto and actions shown. Your quality of work should be impeccable if your head really into your shit. Don't slack, always challenge yourself, and let people know what you made of, was what you demonstrated on and off the court. A light we wont forget. Long Live Mamba!
It's safe to say we don't live on this earth forever! So don't forget why YOU are here!!!

We wake up everyday entitled like we supposed to be here forever or our loved ones are and keep grudges, hate, unforgiveness, envy in our hearts.

I challenge y'all to send pics videos letters or whatever to people who have been distant in your life or people you need to thank, love, or forgive!!

Please be you and enjoy your life but always remember keep God at the head of your life and it will direct your path!
Take time to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us...life is shorter than we think
"Heroes come and go but legends are forever" Black mamba and mambacita. RIP Kobe and Gianna.
RESPECT.
Rest In Peace Kobe and Gigi. You won't be forgotten...
Here are some videos and photos of this Kobe Bryant drawing I did. RIP Kobe, this was a fun but tough one for me to do. I was a huge Kobe Bryant fan since he first came to the Lakers. You will be missed by your city as well as the rest of the world... Mamba out.