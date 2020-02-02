ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LALIGA SANTANDER
  • SERIE A
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • EKO BASKET LEAGUE
  • NBA
  • LIGUE 1
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • FOOTBALL LEAGUE
  • SÜPER LIG
  • LIGA ENDESA
  • LEGA A
  • BASKETBOL SUPER LIGI
  • A1 VOLLEY
  • CLUB FRIENDLY
  • TENNIS

  • ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΙΚΟΣ -

    vs

    ΠΑΟΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΡΗΣ -

    vs

    ΠΑΝΙΩΝΙΟΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΣΤΕΡΑΣ ΤΡΙΠΟΛΗΣ -

    vs

    ΠΑΝΑΙΤΩΛΙΚΟΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΤΡΟΜΗΤΟΣ -

    vs

    ΑΕΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠΕΡΝΛΙ -

    vs

    ΑΡΣΕΝΑΛ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΤΟΤΕΝΑΜ -

    vs

    ΜAΝΤΣΕΣΤΕΡ ΣΙΤΙ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΓΙΟΥΒΕΝΤΟΥΣ -

    vs

    ΦΙΟΡΕΝΤΙΝΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠΑΡΤΣΕΛΟΝΑ -

    vs

    ΛΕΒAΝΤΕ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΠΑΣ ΓΙAΝΝΙΝΑ -

    vs

    ΚΙΣΣΑΜΙΚΟΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΛΕΒΑΔΕΙΑΚΟΣ -

    vs

    ΑΕ ΚΑΤΑΙΣΚAΚΗΣ -

    PRE-MATCH
επιστροφη στο gazzetta.gr
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

ΑρχικήWeekendLos Angeles LakersΆρθρο
Για τον Κόμπι και την Τζίτζι...

Για τον Κόμπι και την Τζίτζι...

Μετά την απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και της 13χρονης κόρης του, αρκετοί καλλιτέχνες έπιασαν χαρτί, σπρέι, ακόμα και... κύβους του Ρούμπικ, για να αφιερώσουν διάφορα έργα τέχνης στη μνήμη τους.

Επιμέλεια:

Μέσα από τις μορφές της Τέχνης, ο άνθρωπος έχει την δυνατότητα να εκφράζεται και να εξωτερικεύει αυτά που νιώθει και κουβαλάει μέσα του.

Είτε πρόκειται για κάτι που τον κάνει χαρούμενο, είτε για κάτι που τον βυθίζει στην θλίψη...

Η μουσική και η ζωγραφική είναι συνήθως οι πιο άμεσοι τρόποι δημιουργικής έκφρασης, που μπορούν να «μεταμορφώσουν» σε κάτι «ανώτερο» την ευτυχία ή τον πόνο. Στην εποχή των social media, βέβαια, αυτό μπορεί να γίνει και μέσα από την δημιουργία φωτογραφιών και βίντεο.

Στο άκουσμα της άσχημης είδησης του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και της κόρης του Τζιάνα, αλλά και επτά ακόμα ανθρώπων, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου του πάλαι ποτέ σταρ των Λέικερς στο Καλαμπάσας, αρκετοί ήταν οι χρήστες που επέλεξαν να φτιάξουν το δικό τους έργο τέχνης και να «αποτυπώσουν» την ψυχική τους κατάσταση, για να τους τιμήσουν.

Από την Αμερική μέχρι τις Φιλιππίνες και την Ελλάδα, ο κόσμος έπιασε χαρτί και μολύβι, ακόμα και σπρέι και τοίχους, για να εκφράσει τη θλίψη του.

Το G-Weekend συγκέντρωσε μερικά από τα έργα που κυκλοφορούν στο διαδικτυο και τα οποία είναι εξαιρετικά συγκινητικά.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise." --Kobe Bryant⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Rest well, Kobe and Gianna. Two people taken from this world way too soon.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #kobe #kobebryant #bryant #giannabryant #gigibryant

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Meag Artista (@meagartista) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RIP #Kobe #Gigi #BlackMamba #StaplesCenter #FatherandDaughter

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Basketball Beauties League (@basketballbeautiesleague) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(: @opizet)

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ womenshoopz στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

L O V E #ArtMobb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη S.L.I.C (@slic) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SO LA  #ArtMobb 3 Laker Tracks/Vibe

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Michael Farhat (@artmobb) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we lost a great one. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters. I can’t imagine losing a father and sister all at once . . I grew up watching Kobe. I could never fake sick, but missing school for the Lakers’ parade was reason enough for my mom. We never missed a game. Kobe and the Lakers are synonymous. Kobe is LA and LA is home. . . We are all mourning the loss of this legend today. My heart goes out to all the families of the loved ones lost today. You will be missed Kobe. You defined my generation. I’m sick right now. #artmobb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Dr. Caelainn Coffman Rhoane (@callmedoctorr) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our Angels!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Stephen Curry Updates  (@stephswarriors) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never been a mamba’s fan at all,but still feels bad when a huge star fall.Rest easy,legend of 90’s #kobe #ripkobe

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη  (@leeya_bullpentattoo) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#shotoniphone #11promax #kobe #kobeandgianna

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Marcus Reedom (@mjreedom) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Impressive mural honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi. Touching tribute expressed by great street art in Graffiti Alley. #kobe #gigi #mambaforever #youwillbemissed #legend #gonetoosoon #restinpeace

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη  (@alainallegretti) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#nairobi #kobe #kobebryant #supportblackart #art

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη dray254_art (@thee_artmaster) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#GoodFriday !Check- #LegendStatus is not a title to be overlooked, it's something to #cherish and it's a #label that is #earned n you're #respected for it. #RIP to #KobeTheGreat .We used say " #Kobe " back then when we'd (strategically) shoot, when we'd be off balance ah sumthin n still make the shot/make an awesome 2pointer or 3 from whatever angle, etc. You #inspired us to be #dope / #great in our own ways. + + #BallHard was the motto and actions shown. Your #QualityOfWork should be #impeccable if your head really into your shit. #DontSlack ,always #ChallengeYourself ,and #LetNiggasKnow what you made of, was what you demonstrated on n off #TheCourt .A #light we wont forget. #Shake GOD up if he decides to test you on the courts. Lol..we wont know it/cant see it yet.Lol.. #LongLiveMamba !!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Snowman Can (@blkcancer) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s safe to say we don’t live on this earth forever! So don’t forget why YOU are here!!! . . We wake up everyday entitled like we supposed to be here forever or our loved ones are and keep grudges, hate, unforgiveness, envy in our hearts smh !!! . . I challenge y’all to send pics videos letters or whatever to ppl who have been distant in your life or ppl you need to thank, love, or forgive!! . . Please be you and enjoy your life but always remember keep God at the head of your life and it will direct your path! . . I know my mama like boy what you doinnn up here!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη  (@trifitn5) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Louisville showing love!! #Kobe #Mamba #mambamentality

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sarah (@sarah_4_eva86) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#blackmamba #kobebryant #kobe #mambaforever #mambaout #8and24forever #restinpeace #kobeandgianna #kobe24 #mambamentality #blackmamba

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ahmet Muslera (@ahmet.190527) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kobe RIP 2X4 #shek #shekone #mural #muralart #murals #graffiti #graffitiart #graf #piece #pieces #bombing #lettering #kobe #kobebryant #kobeandgianna #lakers

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Shek (@shekkkk) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DAMN #kobe #mambamentality #damn #unbelievable

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Reif (@alljokes227) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some of my favourite images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Rip legends #kobebryant #giannabryant #gigi #blackmamba #goat #8 #24 #2 Original artists: (image 1) @gio_roman87 (Image 2) @bosslogic

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anonymous (@musesofathena) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIH #kobybryant #gigi #lakers #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitalimaging #houstonartist #art #artistsoninstagram #artwork

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Delencia (@creationsbywst) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AWESOME KOBE TRIBUTE ARTWORK....Don't forget it is BLACK MAMBA!!!......people trying to finesse it to just Mamba......OH HELLS NO! #PHILLY STAND UP!!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Big Lex (@biglex1914) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#workinprogress #kobebryant #gigi #artist

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Precision Art (@og_precisionart) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Beautiful mural in honor of #kobe and #gigi right here in #fresno #fresnoca #559 #art

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη  (@timothy_rich) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mambasforever wall off 14th n main st in dtla by @sloe_motions n myself #sensae#sloe88 #kobebryant #gigi#ripkobe

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sensae (@sensaegram) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kobe #bryant #kobebryant #blackmamba

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Art Tinooel (@artinooel) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sebuah karya untuk mengenang Kobe Bryant. . Designed by @domsdesign . Follow @hyoji.official . #blackmamba #kobebryant #art #desain #seni #bolabasket #motivasi #inspirasi #hyoji

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Hyoji (@hyoji.official) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amazing work. It still doesn’t seem real

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ 24kobe.bryant24_ στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#blackmamba #semprekobe #mambasita #kobeforever

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Gabry.prive (@gabry.prive) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest In Paradise Legend & Baby Girl you will be missed #Gigi #kobebryant #blackmamba #824 - #2

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Latifah (@kthanks___) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You asked for my hustle. I gave you my heart. @kobebryant i still can’t believe it............... #kobebryant #blackmamba #824forever #legend

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Soi Yu Layno (@adethsoi) στις

Επόμενα Άρθρα

ΠΑΟ Vs ΠΑΟΚ: Το 1ο ντέρμπι μιας δύσκολης σειράς (κουίζ)

ΠΑΟ Vs ΠΑΟΚ: Το 1ο ντέρμπι μιας δύσκολης σειράς (κουίζ)

To G-Weekend σε βάζει στο κλίμα του ντέρμπι ανάμεσα στον Παναθηναϊκό και στον ΠΑΟΚ. Διαβάστε ιστορίες και αριθμούς που έχουν «σημαδέψει» τις αναμετρήσεις με γηπεδούχο το «τριφύλλι» και «παίξτε μπάλα»...

Korfball, το μοναδικό unisex άθλημα με μπάλα!

Korfball, το μοναδικό unisex άθλημα με μπάλα!

Ξέρετε ότι υπάρχει άθλημα που λέγεται Korfball; Ο Γιάννης Σαρρηγιάννης μάς μυεί, μέσω του Gazzetta Weekend Journal, στο μοναδικό μεικτό ομαδικό άθλημα με μπάλα όπου η κάθε ομάδα συγκροτείται από...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Gazzetta.gr