Χίπε: «Τι τρομερή σεζόν»! (pic)

What a season!!! We stayed undefeated in the championship, won the Greek Cup , the incredible Challenge Cup and now we finished the season also with the trophy of Greek Championship!! Ι love my team!! There is nothing more to say than that I’m thankful to be part of it #volleyball #olympiacos #triplecrown #wedidit #champion #team #love #passion #workout #fitness

A post shared by Saskia Hippe (@sashi1991) on May 1, 2018 at 12:45am PDT