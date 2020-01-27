ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ο Νικ Κύργιος εμφανίστηκε με φανέλα Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, πριν τον αγώνα του με τον Ράφα Ναδάλ.

Ο Κύπριος τενίστας αντιμετωπίζει τον Ισπανό στο Australian Open και η εμφάνισή του έκανε αίσθηση.

Όλος ο κόσμος στον πλανήτη θρηνεί την απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, της κόρης του Τζιάνα, και επτά ακόμα ατόμων, μετά την πρώτη του ελικοπτέρου του στο Καλαμπάσας.

Ο Νικ Κύργιος θέλησε να τιμήσει την μνήμη του «Black Mamba», φορώντας την φανέλα των Λέικερς με το Νο8.

