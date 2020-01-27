Ο Κύπριος τενίστας αντιμετωπίζει τον Ισπανό στο Australian Open και η εμφάνισή του έκανε αίσθηση.

Όλος ο κόσμος στον πλανήτη θρηνεί την απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, της κόρης του Τζιάνα, και επτά ακόμα ατόμων, μετά την πρώτη του ελικοπτέρου του στο Καλαμπάσας.

Ο Νικ Κύργιος θέλησε να τιμήσει την μνήμη του «Black Mamba», φορώντας την φανέλα των Λέικερς με το Νο8.

LIVE: Nick Kyrgios looked emotional as he walked out onto Rod Laver Arena wearing the Kobe Bryant number 8 singlet in his quarter-final showdown against Spain's Rafael Nadal

