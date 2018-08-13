ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιρο
Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση, για σήμερα Δευτέρα 13 Αυγούστου 2018. 

Cosmote TV

18.00 ATP Masters 1000 Western & Southern Open, Κυρίως Ταμπλό LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD

21.30 Κολονία-Ουνιόν Βερολίνου, Bundesliga 2, 2η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD

02.00 ATP Masters 1000 Western & Southern Open, Κυρίως Ταμπλό LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD

Νovasports

14:15 Football: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France (Eurosport2)

17:15 Football: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France (Eurosport2)

16:00 Cycling: BinckBank Tour (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

19:30 Cycling: Women World Tour in Vargarda, Sweden (Eurosport2)

