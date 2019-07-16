Ο ονειρικός γάμος του Ουίλτζερ στην Ίο! (pics)

Γάμος βγαλμένος από παραμύθι!
Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού έζησε την πιο όμορφη στιγμή της ζωής του, αφού παντρεύτηκε την αγαπημένη του κι επί πολλών ετών σχέση του, Charday.
Οι δυο τους είχαν αρραβωνιαστεί πριν έρθει εκείνος στους Πειραιώτες το 2017 κι αποφάσισαν να κάνουν τον γάμο τους στην Ελλάδα, αφού μαγεύτηκαν από τις ομορφιές της.
Το Μυστήριο έγινε στην Ίο, μετά το τουρ που έκανε το ζευγάρι με φίλους και οικογένεια σε Μύκονο, Πάρο και Σαντορίνη.
Δείτε τις πανέμορφες φωτογραφίες που ανήρτησαν στο instagram
Ios Greece, day 4. Rehearsal dinner! I secretly packed my mom’s wedding dress from 33 years ago and had it fitted so that I could wear it for our rehearsal. This was all a surprise to her, it was so special to see her reaction! After the walk through we had a beautiful dinner w the party & ended the night w Kyle’s & my last kiss (secretly captured by @itsrachelscott) Called it an early night so the bride could get her beauty sleep. LOVE YOU MOM! @huntclub55 #destinationwiltjer
Paros Greece, day 1. This was our welcome island. The island we hand selected to greet all of our family and friends at a beautiful cocktail bar right on the sea. Such a great welcome gathering in Naousa Port, couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the wedding week. #destinationwiltjer #kylewinstheday