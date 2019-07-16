ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Ελλάδα

Ο ονειρικός γάμος του Ουίλτζερ στην Ίο! (pics)

Σε ένα πανέμορφο σκηνικό, ο Κάιλ Ουίλτζερ ενώθηκε με τα δεσμά του γάμου με την αγαπημένη του, Charday.

Γάμος βγαλμένος από παραμύθι!

Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού έζησε την πιο όμορφη στιγμή της ζωής του, αφού παντρεύτηκε την αγαπημένη του κι επί πολλών ετών σχέση του, Charday.

Οι δυο τους είχαν αρραβωνιαστεί πριν έρθει εκείνος στους Πειραιώτες το 2017 κι αποφάσισαν να κάνουν τον γάμο τους στην Ελλάδα, αφού μαγεύτηκαν από τις ομορφιές της.

Το Μυστήριο έγινε στην Ίο, μετά το τουρ που έκανε το ζευγάρι με φίλους και οικογένεια σε Μύκονο, Πάρο και Σαντορίνη.

Excited to walk through this life with you. 

One time for the groomsmen...WOAH  #kylewinstheday

//  @chrisandruth

You may now kiss your bride.  #kylewinstheday #destinationwiltjer

I vow to love you forever and be your best friend until the day I die. #kylewinstheday

Crew love.  #kylewinstheday

SEAS THE DAY! So obsessed with my Mykonos Mermaids!  . . . #bacheloretteparty #daysmermaids #destinationwiltjer

Party of 17 please. MYKONOS GANG!!! #destinationwiltjer

Almost that time!! Rehearsal dinner  next IG post @chardayhunt will be a WILTJER  #destinationwiltjer

“Mykonos” 

Off White ”MYKONOS” #destinationwiltjer

The gang made it #destinationwiltjer

