Η εκθαμβωτική δημοσιογράφος που είναι στο πλευρό της Λετονίας (pics)

Μια πιστή κι εντυπωσιακή οπαδό έχει στο πλάι της η εθνική Λετονίας!

Πρόκειται για την Victorija Kamaza, η οποία εργάζεται στην λετονική τηλεόραση και καλύπτει τους αγώνες της εθνικής της χώρας της, και όχι μόνο.

Μάλιστα, είχε «κλέψει» τις εντυπώσεις και στα βραβεία της Euroleague, ενώ είχε γίνει viral για την... πατέντα που έκανε, όταν έπαιρνε συνέντευξη από τον Κρίσταπς Πορζίνγκις.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is what I call a perfect interview with tall person @kporzee broadcasted live A box, high heels and the problem is solved  #fibaworldcupqualifiers2019 #trīszvaigznes #sportsreporter

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hot August

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When people say to me there are dreams that you will never fulfill, I wish to prove the opposite. And I did! I am honored of the opportunity to host the @euroleague awards ceremony together with an awesome and inspiring man @jarlauckas8 ! For me @euroleague is not an ordinary basketball tournament, where you can watch an exciting basketball games, for me it is a passion! One of my biggest dreams came true! And it was my first experience of leading such a high range awarding ceremony in live worldwide broadcast. It’s amazing to reward players you've watched throughout the season! This season was great and it was the great Final Four! Thank you all! See you next year GAME ON #F4GLORY #belgrade #awardsceremony #euroleague #sportsreporter #moscowcska #fenerbahce #zalgiris #realmadrid

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay classy, sassy and a little bit bad assy

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let's talk about basketball !! 21:30 Best4sportTV Basketbola apskats "40 minūtes" #best4sporttv #sportsreporter

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@sabiinezv

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let's play basketball

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Viktorijas noslēpums tiks atklāts intervijā @magazine_klubs jaunākajā numurā

A post shared by Viktorija Kamaza (@viktorijakamaza) on

