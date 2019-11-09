+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Τεχνολογία
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Αυτά τα 6 νέα emojis προτείνονται για την καταπολέμηση του διαδικτυακού μπούλινγκ και των τρολς (pics & vid)

Αυτά τα 6 νέα emojis προτείνονται για την καταπολέμηση του διαδικτυακού μπούλινγκ και των τρολς (pics & vid)

Αυτά τα έξι νέα emojis προτείνονται για την καταπολέμηση του διαδικτυακού μπούλινγκ και των τρολς (pics & vid)

Η υποψήφια βουλευτής -και πρώην υπουργός Άμυνας, για 85 μέρες, της Βρετανίας- Penny Mordaunt πρότεινε έξι νέα emojis για την καταπολέμηση του διαδικτυακού μπούλινγκ και των τρολς, με τις απόψεις, πάντως, στο Twitter να διίστανται για το κατά πόσο θα βοηθήσουν την κατάσταση...

Η Mordaunt προωθεί μια εκστρατεία για έξι νέα emojis, προκειμένου να προστεθούν στο λεξικό, σε μια προσπάθεια αντιμετώπισης της κακής διαδικτυακής συμπεριφοράς. 

Φαίνεται, όμως, πως δεν συμφωνούν όλοι ότι αυτός είναι και ο καλύτερος τρόπος...

Η εκστρατεία #GoodMannersEmojis είναι μια συλλογή από 6 νέες «φάτσες», στις οποίες συμπεριλαμβάνονται ένας... διαιτητής και μια κίτρινη κάρτα. 

Η Mordaunt έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά στο Twitter, ανεβάζοντας και ένα βίντεο των σκίτσων: «Χάθηκαν οι επιλογές για να ανταποκριθεί κανείς στην αγένεια στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης; Είστε ένας/μία από τη «σιωπηλή πλειοψηφία», που αισθάνεται αδύναμη να κάνει το Twitter ένα ωραιότερο μέρος;»

Όπως προείπαμε, ωστόσο, οι χρήστες του Twitter είναι διχασμένοι για το κατά πόσο θα βοηθήσουν την κατάσταση τα νέα emojis.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά:

Άλλοι πάλι είναι φανατικά υπέρ:

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Το Facebook αλλάζει το λογότυπό του
Plus: Τεχνολογία
05/11/19 22:06

Το Facebook αλλάζει το λογότυπό του

Αυτό γίνεται στο πλαίσιο της προσπάθειας να ξεχωρίζει η εταιρεία από την εφαρμογή και τη ιστοσελίδα του.
0 Σχόλια
Το Facebook εξάρθρωσε ρωσική επιχείρηση παραπληροφόρησης στην Αφρική
Plus: Διεθνή
02/11/19 06:00

Το Facebook εξάρθρωσε ρωσική επιχείρηση παραπληροφόρησης στην Αφρική

Το Facebook εξάρθρωσε μια επιχείρηση παραπληροφόρησης σε χώρες της Αφρικής -- συγκεκριμένα στην Κεντροαφρικανική Δημοκρατία, την Α...
0 Σχόλια
Το Twitter βάζει τέλος στις πολιτικές διαφημίσεις, παγκοσμίως
Plus: Διεθνή
01/11/19 03:00

Το Twitter βάζει τέλος στις πολιτικές διαφημίσεις, παγκοσμίως

Η πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης Twitter δεν θα δέχεται πλέον καμία πολιτική διαφήμιση, όπως ανακοίνωσε ο συνιδρυτής της, Τζακ Ντό...
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet