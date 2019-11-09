Αυτά τα 6 νέα emojis προτείνονται για την καταπολέμηση του διαδικτυακού μπούλινγκ και των τρολς (pics & vid)

Η Mordaunt προωθεί μια εκστρατεία για έξι νέα emojis, προκειμένου να προστεθούν στο λεξικό, σε μια προσπάθεια αντιμετώπισης της κακής διαδικτυακής συμπεριφοράς.

Φαίνεται, όμως, πως δεν συμφωνούν όλοι ότι αυτός είναι και ο καλύτερος τρόπος...

Η εκστρατεία #GoodMannersEmojis είναι μια συλλογή από 6 νέες «φάτσες», στις οποίες συμπεριλαμβάνονται ένας... διαιτητής και μια κίτρινη κάρτα.

Fed up of the lack of options to respond to rudeness on social media? Are you one of the “silent majority” that feels powerless to make twitter a nicer place to be? Today I am launching a global call for these #GoodMannersEmojis to be included in the standard emoji keyboard. pic.twitter.com/CuW4plTjMW — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) November 7, 2019

Η Mordaunt έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά στο Twitter, ανεβάζοντας και ένα βίντεο των σκίτσων: «Χάθηκαν οι επιλογές για να ανταποκριθεί κανείς στην αγένεια στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης; Είστε ένας/μία από τη «σιωπηλή πλειοψηφία», που αισθάνεται αδύναμη να κάνει το Twitter ένα ωραιότερο μέρος;»

Όπως προείπαμε, ωστόσο, οι χρήστες του Twitter είναι διχασμένοι για το κατά πόσο θα βοηθήσουν την κατάσταση τα νέα emojis.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά:

in my 20 years of using computers, this is the most useless thing i have ever seen anyone suggest — Lauren (checkmark coming 11-17-19) (@LLW902) November 7, 2019

Penny Mordaunt is “launching a global call” for these “good manners emoji” to be included on online platforms and, oh my god, why does she think this is a good idea pic.twitter.com/bpzpqyxO1J — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 7, 2019

That “really?” one is basically just the mascot of the men who appear in your mentions and claim that something Didn’t Happen — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 7, 2019

Emojis are traditionally a way to show how you, the speaker, are feeling. By inventing emojis that explicitly accuse the *other* party, including a literal pointing finger, you have created a whole new way for people to insult one another online. Might want to rethink this. — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) November 7, 2019

Nice idea but don’t think it will make one bit of difference - haters will hate and nasty people are nasty- only thing we can do is try very hard not to respond and stay respectful. Individual responsibility not to reciprocate — Agnes Kennedy (@Tihanygirl) November 7, 2019

Άλλοι πάλι είναι φανατικά υπέρ:

Great idea Penny. Anything to make people stop and think. The problem is people don’t like being told that their opinion is “wrong” and that’s the point of escalation. I’d like SM providers to build the capability to stop messages containing swear words being sent. — Jamie Jones (@JamieJo59041136) November 7, 2019