Eurovision 2018: Το πρώτο μήνυμα της Φουρέιρα μετά τον τελικό (pic)

Η Ελένη Φουρέιρα μπορεί να μην κατάφερε να επιστρέψει στην Κύπρο με την πρωτιά της Eurovision, ωστόσο νιώθει νικήτρια.

Η εκρηκτική τραγουδίστρια που «κέρδισε» την Ευρώπη με τον χορό της στους ρυθμούς του Fuego... εμφανίστηκε λίγες ώρες μετά τον τελικό για αν ευχαριστήσει όσους ήταν στο πλευρό της: 

«Σε ευχαριστώ Ευρώπη για την αγάπη και την υποστήριξη. Δεν θα ξεχάσω ποτέ αυτή την εμπειρία! Αυτή είναι μόνο η αρχή».

 

 

