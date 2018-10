Ο θρύλος του bodybuilding μάλλον δεν θα ξαναπερπατήσει ποτέ! (pics)

Here we go again, this is surgery number 10 for me today. This is my third one this year as I had one back surgery in February, a fusion. Then I had another three weeks later to fix the screws that had broken from the surgery in February. I’m hoping and praying that this is my final surgery. I have four broken screws this time around. The Dr told me that he was taking all ten screws that’s in my back now out and replacing them with bigger screws. Hopefully this will fix my breaking screw problem for good. This is the fourth time the screws have broken on me. Say y’all please say a prayer for ya boy. My surgery will be in about two hours from now so I’ll Hollar back after surgery. Oh that look on my face is not from being on medication, that hasn’t happened yet. My wife was telling me to open my eyes.

