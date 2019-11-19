+slo-gun

Πολιτικός αερίστηκε live στον τηλεοπτικό αέρα και έγινε viral (pics & vid)

Ο εκπρόσωπος των Δημοκρατικών, Eric Swalwell την ώρα που ήταν στον αέρα του MSNBC δεν άντεξε και προσπάθησε να ξαλαφρώσει.

Σε μία άβολη στιγμή βρέθηκε ένας βουλευτής των Δημοκρατικών στις ΗΠΑ, κατά την διάρκεια της τηλεοπτικής του εμφάνισης στο MSNBC.

Την ώρα λοιπόν που ο Eric Swalwell μιλούσε με τον Chris Matthews που ήταν στο στούντιο του καναλιού για την υπόθεση με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, έκανε ξαφνικά μία παύση στην ομιλία του και αερίστηκε.

Η κίνησή του αυτή ήταν τόσο ηχηρή που πέρασε από το μικρόφωνο, με αποτέλεσμα να γίνει αντιληπτή από τους τηλεθεατές.

Όπως εύκολα καταλαβαίνεται δεν χρειάστηκε και πολύ ώρα για να πάρουν φωτιά τα social media.

