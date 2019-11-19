Πολιτικός αερίστηκε live στον τηλεοπτικό αέρα και έγινε viral (pics & vid)

Σε μία άβολη στιγμή βρέθηκε ένας βουλευτής των Δημοκρατικών στις ΗΠΑ, κατά την διάρκεια της τηλεοπτικής του εμφάνισης στο MSNBC.

Την ώρα λοιπόν που ο Eric Swalwell μιλούσε με τον Chris Matthews που ήταν στο στούντιο του καναλιού για την υπόθεση με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, έκανε ξαφνικά μία παύση στην ομιλία του και αερίστηκε.

Η κίνησή του αυτή ήταν τόσο ηχηρή που πέρασε από το μικρόφωνο, με αποτέλεσμα να γίνει αντιληπτή από τους τηλεθεατές.

Όπως εύκολα καταλαβαίνεται δεν χρειάστηκε και πολύ ώρα για να πάρουν φωτιά τα social media.

If someone tries to tell you that America isn’t the best country in the world, remind them that on Nov 18, 2019, #FartGate was the number 1 trending topic in the country pic.twitter.com/M1iFLonX3g — Nate Wyss (@NWyss79) November 19, 2019

Eric Swalwell on the way to the bathroom after his interview. #fartgate pic.twitter.com/iHL4LWttza — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) November 19, 2019

Eric Swalwell is not a candidate that you can stand behind! #fartgate pic.twitter.com/x9MPdSfdk4 — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) November 19, 2019