Μια 30χρονη δηλώνει εθισμένη στο σεξ: Ξεκίνησε όταν ήταν 12 και έχει πάει με 200 άντρες! (pics)

Μια κοπέλα 30 ετών δήλωσε πως είναι εθισμένη στο σεξ και μάλιστα αποκάλυψε πως έχει κοιμηθεί με περισσότερους από 200 άντρες. Η ίδια παραδέχτηκε πως κάποια στιγμή είχε χάσει το μέτρημα.
Η Laurie Jade Woodruff, 30 ετών, από το Σέφιλντ έκανε σεξ με 6 άντρες την εβδομάδα. Μάλιστα η πρώτη φορά που έκανε σεξ ήταν σε ηλικία μόλις 12 ετών, σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail.
Όταν επιθυμούσε να κάνει σεξ «ανέβαζε» στα social media φωτογραφίες με προκλητικά ρούχα και τότε τα λάικ και τα μηνύματα έπεφταν βροχή.
Έτσι κάθε φορά επέλεγε κάποιον ώστε να κοιμηθούν μαζί.
Όπως ανέφερε, προκειμένου να κάνει σεξ, δεν την ενδιέφερε ποιος ήταν ο άντρας που επέλεγε. Είπε πως δεν σκεφτόταν αν κινδυνεύει πηγαίνοντας στο σπίτι ενός αγνώστου.
«Τώρα που το σκέφτομαι με τρομάζει, όμως τότε πραγματικά το μόνο που με ενδιέφερε ήταν να κάνω σεξ και πήγαινα με όποιον άγνωστο έβρισκα μπροστά μου. Πολλές φορές είχα πάει σε σπίτια ανθρώπων που δεν είχα ιδέα ποιοι ήταν. Θα μπορούσε να μου έχει συμβεί οτιδήποτε», παραδέχτηκε.
Ωστόσο συνέβη κάτι που την τρομοκράτησε και αποφάσισε να αντιμετωπίσει και να σταματήσει τον εθισμό της στο σεξ.
Ένας από τους άνδρες με τους οποίους έκανε σεξ την έκανε να φοβηθεί. Πριν πάνε στο κρεβάτι ήταν ήρεμος και καλός αλλά στην συνέχεια έγινε απότομος και άγριος με αποτέλεσμα να φοβηθεί και μόλις έκανε σεξ μαζί του έφυγε τρέχοντας.
Αυτό, όπως ανέφερε, την ταρακούνησε τόσο που αποφάσισε να κάνει κάτι για να σταματήσει τον εθισμό της.
Έτσι απάντησε σε ένα κουίζ αυτοδιάγνωσης στον ιστότοπο «Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous» και μπήκε στο πρόγραμμα των 12 βημάτων για να αντιμετωπίσει τον εθισμό της στο σεξ.
Όταν ξεκίνησε το πρόγραμμα, είχε να κάνει σεξ δυο εβδομάδες. «Ήταν το μεγαλύτερο διάστημα που έκανα αποχή από το σεξ», ανέφερε.
Πλέον αποφεύγει να δημοσιεύει αποκαλυπτικές φωτογραφίες στο instagram, ενώ έχει και έναν γιο δυο ετών.
Ωστόσο παραδέχεται πως πάντα ένα «κομμάτι» του εαυτού της θα είναι πάντα εθισμένο στο σεξ.
