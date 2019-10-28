Πυροβολισμοί και τραυματίες κοντά σε τέμενος στη νοτιοδυτική Γαλλία: O φερόμενος ως δράστης συνελήφθη (pics)

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, προκλήθηκε έκρηξη μικρής ισχύος από τη ρίψη ενός μπιτονιού βενζίνης στο οποίο είχε βάλει φωτιά.
Οι αρχές διευκρινίζουν ότι ενημερώθηκαν για το περιστατικό γύρω στις 15.10 τοπική ώρα.
Λίγο αργότερα, συνελήφθη ο φερόμενος ως δράστης, σε απόσταση από το τέμενος.
Στο αυτοκίνητό του βρέθηκε ένα όπλο και ένα μπιτόνι με βενζίνη.
#France mosque shooting: Man arrested after shots fired in #Bayonne .A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a mosque in Bayonne, France – according to police reportspic.twitter.com/QkvIDf1MUf
— World eNews (@socialbook1) October 28, 2019
Two people were injured on Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in #Bayonne in south-west #France, police said. https://t.co/AJuytUJ6b3
— Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) October 28, 2019
BREAKING: France mosque shooting: Man arrested after shots fired in Bayonnehttps://t.co/qVA1SACNTo
— The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) October 28, 2019