Πυροβολισμοί και τραυματίες κοντά σε τέμενος στη νοτιοδυτική Γαλλία: O φερόμενος ως δράστης συνελήφθη (pics)

Δύο άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν την Δευτέρα (28/10) από τους πυροβολισμούς που έπεσαν κοντά στο τέμενος της Μπαγιόν, στη νοτιοδυτική Γαλλία και ο φερόμενος ως δράστης συνελήφθη πλησίον της οικίας του.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, προκλήθηκε έκρηξη μικρής ισχύος από τη ρίψη ενός μπιτονιού βενζίνης στο οποίο είχε βάλει φωτιά.

Οι αρχές διευκρινίζουν ότι ενημερώθηκαν για το περιστατικό γύρω στις 15.10 τοπική ώρα.

Λίγο αργότερα, συνελήφθη ο φερόμενος ως δράστης, σε απόσταση από το τέμενος.

Στο αυτοκίνητό του βρέθηκε ένα όπλο και ένα μπιτόνι με βενζίνη.

 

 

Best of internet