Το πολιτικό μανιφέστο της Πάμελα Άντερσον για τα «Κίτρινα Γιλέκα» (pic)

Yellow Vests and I I am glad that the media noticed my brief Twitter take on the situation in France, my adopted country, which has been experiencing a series of mass protests in the last few weeks. Some followers accused me of "throwing support" behind the riots and violence and not understanding the problem. This is so biased. Why? Let's see! Why these protests now? Instead of being hypnotized by the burning images, I wanted to ask "where did the protests come from?" "Yellow Vests" ("Gilets Jaune" named after roadside-safety vests) are a mass popular movement against the current establishment. It is a revolt that has been simmering in France for years. A revolt by ordinary people against the current political system which - as in many other western countries – colludes with the elite and despises its own citizens. The protest started when President Macron announced an increase in carbon and air pollution taxes. The next increase will happen in January. This is supposed to collect more money for the state budget and also motivate people to use alternatives to diesel-fuelled cars. Macron would like to ban diesel cars by 2040. But the French state encouraged people to buy diesel fuelled cares for many years. For example, in 2016, 62% of cars in France were diesel cars, as well as 95% of all vans and small lorries. So it is no wonder that many people view the new policy as a total betrayal. Getting a new car is probably not a big deal for President Macron and his ministers. But it is way too difficult for many people who are already financially stretched to the max . Many poor people will not be able to get to work, especially if there is no reliable public transport in place throughout. Many old people will not be able to get to the shops or to the doctor. Lots of media see Yellow Vests protesters as criminals causing destruction. I see forces of destruction on the other side. What about the violence? I am a committed pacifist. I despise violence. But I also know that when protests end in violence it is too often the failure and the fault of the state. The failure of the state to enable people to be heard.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 4, 2018 at 3:49am PST