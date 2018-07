Μεγάλωσε μέσα στη ζούγκλα, σκότωσε για αποφάγια κι επέστρεψε στην σπηλιά της 25 χρόνια μετά (pics)

⭐️Never Stop Walking⭐️ By telling my story I’m speaking up for all the street children living in Brasil that are not heard by the Brazilian society or the world. This is a true story about living in two different worlds and about love and loss. It’s about giving children the opportunity to make something of themselves and so much more. For English visit: amazon.com For Swedish visit: adlibris.com For Portuguese visit: amazon.com.br

