Gwangju 2019: Επτά 10αρια αλλά 2ος ο Γιανγκ Χάο! (pic&vid)

Στον τελευταίο τελικό των καταδύσεων στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα της Κορέας ο Γιανγκ Χάο βαθμολογήθηκε με 7 10αρια στον 4ο "γύρο" αλλά έμεινε στη 2η θέση στα 10μ πλατφόρμα.

Ο Κινέζος συγκέντρωσε τελικά 585,75 και έμεινε 2ος πίσω από τον Γιανγκ Τζιαν που συγκέντρωσε 598,65 και κέρδισε το χρυσό μετάλλιο.

Στην 3η θέση ήταν ο Ρώσος Μπόνταρ Αλεξάντερ με 541,05.

In the last #diving final of #FINAGwangju2019 we get it!

China claimed another gold medal in #diving for a total of 12 out of 13 in offer in this World Championships!! #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/ru7work5qY

The SAMSUNG Play of the Day displays the extremely intense and spectacular competition between the Chinese stars Yang Jian and Yang Hao in the men’s 10m Platform. Yang Jian came out on top despite Yang Hao’s all 10 score in the 4th dive. #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/UlZr5iLQnW

— FINA (@fina1908) July 20, 2019