Gwangju 2019: Επτά 10αρια αλλά 2ος ο Γιανγκ Χάο! (pic&vid)

O Γιανγκ Χάο ήταν 2ος και ο Γιανγκ Τζιαν 1ος στα 10μ πλατμόρφα στις καταδύσεις στο Παγκόσμιο της Κορέας.

Στον τελευταίο τελικό των καταδύσεων στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα της Κορέας ο Γιανγκ Χάο βαθμολογήθηκε με 7 10αρια στον 4ο "γύρο" αλλά έμεινε στη 2η θέση στα 10μ πλατφόρμα. 

Ο Κινέζος συγκέντρωσε τελικά 585,75 και έμεινε 2ος πίσω από τον Γιανγκ Τζιαν που συγκέντρωσε 598,65 και κέρδισε το χρυσό μετάλλιο. 

Στην 3η θέση ήταν ο Ρώσος Μπόνταρ Αλεξάντερ με 541,05. 

