«To No 19 έχει υπέροχη γεύση!»

Kαι το twitter υποκλίνεται στο Βασιλιά, ο οποίος στη φωτογραφία που ανέβασε φιλώντας το 19ο τρόπαιο γκραν σλαμ της καριέρα του έχει 68 χιλιάδες retweets, 140 χιλιάδες Likes και 5,4 χιλιάδες σχόλια!  Τα σέβη τους υποβάλουν όμως παλιοί και νεότεροι τενίστες και όχι μόνο!

Ο Τόμας Μπέρντιχ, τον οποίο νίκησε στα ημιτελικά

Υπόκλιση και από τον συμπατριώτη του Σταν Βαβρίνκα

