«To No 19 έχει υπέροχη γεύση!»

Ο Τόμας Μπέρντιχ, τον οποίο νίκησε στα ημιτελικά

Υπόκλιση και από τον συμπατριώτη του Σταν Βαβρίνκα

Wim8bledon @rogerfederer please do not ever retire from tennis!! #19 #grandslams . It's just a pleasure watching you play! pic.twitter.com/mX7fDUGTQ8 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) July 16, 2017

A record 8 Wimbledon championships and a lifetime of being a champion on and off the court and @rogerfederer is the greatest of all time — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 16, 2017

Time stands still and once again it's for @rogerfederer! Congratulations Champ #WimbledonFinal — Leander Paes (@Leander) July 16, 2017