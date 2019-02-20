ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSerie AJuventus
Κεντίρα: «Είμαι καλά, σύντομα επιστρέφω»

Ο Σάμι Κεντίρα έκανε σαφές μέσω twitter ότι η περιπέτεια της υγείας του έλαβε τέλος και ότι σύντομα θα επιστρέψει στις υποχρεώσεις της Γιουβέντους.

Ο Γερμανός ακολούθησε μια σειρά από θεραπείες για το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπισε στην καρδιά και μέσω twitter έκανε σαφές ότι ύστερα από ένα μικρό διάστημα ξεκούρασης θα επιστρέψεις στους ρυθμούς της Γιουβέντους...

