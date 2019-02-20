Κεντίρα: «Είμαι καλά, σύντομα επιστρέφω»

Ο Γερμανός ακολούθησε μια σειρά από θεραπείες για το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπισε στην καρδιά και μέσω twitter έκανε σαφές ότι ύστερα από ένα μικρό διάστημα ξεκούρασης θα επιστρέψεις στους ρυθμούς της Γιουβέντους...

I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus. Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes! pic.twitter.com/TyOTVsxDMw

— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) February 20, 2019