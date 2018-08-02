ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροEuropa LeagueΑστέρας Τρίπολης
Εκδηλωτικοί οι φίλοι της Χιμπέρνιαν (vids, pics)

Εκδηλωτικοί οι φίλοι της Χιμπέρνιαν (vids, pics)

Εκδηλωτικοί οι φίλοι της Χιμπέρνιαν (vids, pics)

Οι Σκωτσέζοι έχουν δώσει άλλο... χρώμα στην πόλη της Τρίπολης, όπου βρίσκονται ενόψει του αποψινού αγώνα 

Ιδιαίτερα εκδηλωτικοί είναι οι φίλοι της Χιμπέρνιαν, η πλειοψηφία των οποίων βρίσκεται από χθες στην Τρίπολη ενόψει του αποψινού αγώνα με τον ΠΑΣ. Η πόλη της Αρκαδίας έχει αποκτήσει άλλο χρώμα... 
 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Σε ανοιχτή γραμμή με Super League - Football League για τελικό deal ο Βασιλειάδης

Ποδόσφαιρο

Για πάντα Ρωμαίος ο Φλορέντσι

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ο Απόλλων Λεμεσού στηρίζει τους πληγέντες (pic)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Γιαννακόπουλος: «Φέρεται ως αρχινταβατζής του συλλόγου ο Αλαφούζος»!

Ποδόσφαιρο

LIVE: Ατρόμητος - Ντινάμο Μπρεστ

Ποδόσφαιρο

Γιαννιώτης στο Gazzetta: «Θα έρθουν τα γκολ, στο χέρι μας να δείξουμε αυτά που δουλεύουμε για να περάσουμε»

Best of internet