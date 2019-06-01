ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions League

Τότεναμ - Λίβερπουλ: Ξεσήκωσαν το κοινό οι Imagine Dragons! (pics & vids)

Το καλύτερο... ορεκτικό πριν τον τελικό του Champions League μεταξύ Τότεναμ και Λίβερπουλ προσέφεραν οι Imagine Dragons!

Σε ένα φαντασμαγορικό σκηνικό, το διάσημο ποπ/ροκ συγκρότημα από το Λας Βέγκας ξεσήκωσε με τα τραγούδια του τον κόσμο στο «Wanda Metropolitano»!

Οι Νταν Ρέινολντς (φωνή), Ουέιν Σέρμον (κιθάρα), Μπεν ΜακΚι (μπάσο) και Ντάνιελ Πλάτζαμ (ντραμς) ερμήνευσαν τις γνωστές τους επιτυχίες «Believer», «Thunder», «Radioactive» και «On Top Of The World», ζεσταίνοντας την ατμόσφαιρα για τον... αγγλικό τελικό του Champions League μεταξύ Τότεναμ και Λίβερπουλ.

