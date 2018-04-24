To πάρτι γύρω από το «Ανφιλντ» ξεκίνησε από νωρίς (vids)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions League
Οι οπαδοί των Reds άρχισαν το πάρτι με καπνογόνα και τραγούδια, περιμένοντας την ομάδα τους για το μεγάλο ραντεβού με τη Ρόμα

Οπως είχαν υποδεχτεί την ομάδα τους στα προημιτελικά, με τον ίδιο τρόπο ξεκίνησαν να τους περιμένουν και τώρα γύρω από το «Ανφιλντ». Με καπνογόνα και τραγούδια οι οπαδοί της Λίβερπουλ ξεκίνησαν από νωρίς το πάρτι για το ματς με τη Ρόμα

