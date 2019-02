When you get to play against your idol “When we got them in the draw I was pleased knowing I’d be against him” @alissonbecker gets to meet @manuelneuer ————————————— #Football #NoFilterUCL #UCL #ChampionsLeague #Liverpool #LFC #Alisson #Neuer #Bayern

A post shared by BT Sport (@btsport) on Feb 19, 2019 at 2:30pm PST