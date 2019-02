Μήνυμα Θίοντορ προς... όλους: «Να είστε έτοιμοι, γιατί επέστρεψα»! (pic)

Where do I start?! The last 12 months have been the hardest! I know it may have not looked like it but rarely do ppl ever see me not at my best! From my ankle injury that was more serious then anyone knew. To being without a team for 6 months! To the constant casa mazu and Jackie Robinson nights with the crew! Lol! Here i am! I’m still standing! Last night was a major accomplishment for my teammates, coaches and the entire @aekbc family! But for me it was different! Last night was the first time since my injury where I didn’t lack any explosiveness in my ankle! I’ve always believed since coming here that my ankle would need time and in the biggest moment. I would be ready to break out! I can officially say IM BACK! Now I’m coming for y’all! So to all my competitors. Enjoy whatever it is y’all call success! Cause when I catch ya. Y’all better be ready #OnLyAEK #BetOnYourself #BasketballSavedMyLife

A post shared by Jordan Theodore (@jordan__theodore) on Feb 18, 2019 at 5:52am PST