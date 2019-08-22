Θέση 150 δολαρίων και ορατότης... μηδέν στο ΗΠΑ - Αυστραλία!

Όταν πληρώνεις για μια θέση 150 δολάρια, τότε περιμένεις και τις ανάλογες ανέσεις...

Αυτό που δεν περιμένεις σίγουρα, είναι να αντικρίσεις μια άσπρη πλαστική καρέκλα και να διαπιστώσεις πως τελικά δεν μπορείς να παρακολουθήσεις τον αγώνα με την ησυχία σου.

Χιλιάδες Αυστραλοί ήρθαν αντιμέτωποι με αυτή την δυσάρεστη κατάσταση στο «Melburn Stadium», καθώς πλήρωσαν $150 για θέσεις που δεν είχαν καν ορατότητα στο παρκέ.

Η δυσανασχέτηση έκανε την εμφάνισή της στο twitter, όπως ήταν λογικό.

Αυστραλία: Γέμισαν το γήπεδο με πλαστικές καρέκλες για το φιλικό με ΗΠΑ! (pics)

$150 floor seats and you can’t see the court. All the players dropped out too. What a stitch-up. #BoomersUSA pic.twitter.com/5IWh3e74RK — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) August 22, 2019

Yeah. See. Basketball works in a Basketball stadium. You know. Where there is elevation. What.A.Rort #BoomersUSA pic.twitter.com/t6bxvEfaXP — Mr Ives (@real_MrIves) August 22, 2019

Some basketball fans aren’t impressed with the view at the USA vs Australia game in Melbourne. #BoomersUSA https://t.co/kXBC6zU4cy — Twitter Moments Australia (@MomentsAU) August 22, 2019

Lots of talk already about the view from ground level at Marvel Stadium where ticket holders paid hundreds of dollars to see #BoomersUSA. This is the view... https://t.co/KUpXuYFahM pic.twitter.com/m8Zh3mMPxa — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) August 22, 2019