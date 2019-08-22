ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΠαγκόσμιο Κύπελλο 2019

Θέση 150 δολαρίων και ορατότης... μηδέν στο ΗΠΑ - Αυστραλία!

Χιλιάδες φίλαθλοι του μπάσκετ έβαλαν «βαθιά» το χέρι στην τσέπη για να δουν το ΗΠΑ - Αυστραλία και το... μετάνιωσαν!

Όταν πληρώνεις για μια θέση 150 δολάρια, τότε περιμένεις και τις ανάλογες ανέσεις...

Αυτό που δεν περιμένεις σίγουρα, είναι να αντικρίσεις μια άσπρη πλαστική καρέκλα και να διαπιστώσεις πως τελικά δεν μπορείς να παρακολουθήσεις τον αγώνα με την ησυχία σου.

Χιλιάδες Αυστραλοί ήρθαν αντιμέτωποι με αυτή την δυσάρεστη κατάσταση στο «Melburn Stadium», καθώς πλήρωσαν $150 για θέσεις που δεν είχαν καν ορατότητα στο παρκέ.

Η δυσανασχέτηση έκανε την εμφάνισή της στο twitter, όπως ήταν λογικό.

Αυστραλία: Γέμισαν το γήπεδο με πλαστικές καρέκλες για το φιλικό με ΗΠΑ! (pics)

$150 floor seats and you can’t see the court. All the players dropped out too. What a stitch-up. #BoomersUSA pic.twitter.com/5IWh3e74RK

— Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) August 22, 2019

