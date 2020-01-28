ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο Ντίνγουντι αποχωρίζεται το νούμερο 8 (pics)

Ο Σπένσερ Ντίνγουντι αποχωρίζεται το νούμερο 8 στη φανέλα τιμώντας τη μνήμη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, καταλήγοντας στο νούμερο 26.  

Ο 26χρονος γκαρντ των Μπρούκλιν Νετς προανήγγειλε την αλλαγή στο νούμερο της φανέλας του. 

Συγκεκριμένα, δεν θα φορέσει ξανά το 8 με το οποίο πέρασε τη... μισή καριέρα του ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ αλλά θα αλλάξει και επέλεξε το νούμερο 26.

