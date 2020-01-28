Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο Ντίνγουντι αποχωρίζεται το νούμερο 8 (pics)

Ο 26χρονος γκαρντ των Μπρούκλιν Νετς προανήγγειλε την αλλαγή στο νούμερο της φανέλας του.

Συγκεκριμένα, δεν θα φορέσει ξανά το 8 με το οποίο πέρασε τη... μισή καριέρα του ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ αλλά θα αλλάξει και επέλεξε το νούμερο 26.

The NBA typically makes players wait for a new season to start to allow players to change a jersey number but Dinwiddie has been granted permission to make the switch to No. 26, according to a source familiar with the decision

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2020