Ο Τράε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ ετοιμαζόταν για το παιχνίδι με τους Ουίζαρντς την ώρα που πληροφορήθηκε τα άσχημα μαντάτα για την συντριβή του ελικοπτέρου του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.
Ο παίκτης των Χοκς έτρεξε αμέσως στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του και ξέσπασε σε κλάματα, συγκλονισμένος τόσο από τον θάνατο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, όσο και της κόρης του, Τζιάνα, της οποίας ήταν αγαπημένος παίκτης.
An emotional Trae Young embracing his mother and wiping away tears after pre-game warmups
26 Ιανουαρίου 2020
...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch I can’t believe this
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
All the Lessons
All the Advice
Every word you ever told me...
Will stick with me forever
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020