ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • EKO BASKET LEAGUE
  • NBA
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • SÜPER LIG
  • FA CUP
  • A1 VOLLEY
  • TENNIS
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ είχε αναπτύξει μια όμορφη σχέση με την κόρη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και όταν πληροφορήθηκε το θάνατό τους, λύγισε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του.

Ο Τράε Γιανγκ ετοιμαζόταν για το παιχνίδι με τους Ουίζαρντς την ώρα που πληροφορήθηκε τα άσχημα μαντάτα για την συντριβή του ελικοπτέρου του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Ο παίκτης των Χοκς έτρεξε αμέσως στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του και ξέσπασε σε κλάματα, συγκλονισμένος τόσο από τον θάνατο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, όσο και της κόρης του, Τζιάνα, της οποίας ήταν αγαπημένος παίκτης.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο πρώτος και ο τελευταίος του πόντος στο ΝΒΑ (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο αποχαιρετισμός του συμπαίκτη του, Ουέσλι Τζόνσον (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κιντ για Κόμπι: «Θα μου λείψεις αδερφέ» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Μίτσελ για Κόμπι: «Να αποσύρουν το Νο.24 όλες οι ομάδες» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ξέσπασε σε λυγμούς ο Ντοκ Ρίβερς στις δηλώσεις του (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Τζαμπάρ για Κόμπι: «Κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αθλητής» (vid)

Best of internet