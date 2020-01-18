ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Μπλέιζερς: Έφτασε τους 14.000 πόντους ο Λίλαρντ (pic)

Ο Ντάμιαν Λίλαρντ κατάφερε να μπει σε μια λίστα του ΝΒΑ που βρίσκονται λίγοι, καθώς ξεπέρασε τους 14.000 πόντους! 

Ένα ξεχωριστό ρεκόρ κατάφερε να κάνει ο Λίλαρντ, ο οποίος στο παιχνίδι με τους Μάβερικς, ξεπέρασε τους 14.000 πόντους.

Έτσι, βρίσκεται σε μια λίστα μαζί με τους ΛεΜπρόν, Άντονι και Ντουράντ, οι οποίοι είναι ακόμα εν ενεργεία στο ΝΒΑ.

 

