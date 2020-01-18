Μπλέιζερς: Έφτασε τους 14.000 πόντους ο Λίλαρντ (pic)

Ένα ξεχωριστό ρεκόρ κατάφερε να κάνει ο Λίλαρντ, ο οποίος στο παιχνίδι με τους Μάβερικς, ξεπέρασε τους 14.000 πόντους.

Έτσι, βρίσκεται σε μια λίστα μαζί με τους ΛεΜπρόν, Άντονι και Ντουράντ, οι οποίοι είναι ακόμα εν ενεργεία στο ΝΒΑ.

Damian Lillard has reached 14,000 career points tonight. He joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant as the only active players to reach that mark in their first 8 seasons in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/R4JpbVDvih

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 18, 2020