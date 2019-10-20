Μπακς: Πήραν τον Τζόουνς 19 Οκτώβρη, τον έδιωξαν στις 20! (pics)

Οι Μπακς αποφάσισαν να αποδεσμεύσουν τον Τζόουνς, μια μέρα μετά τη συμφωνία των δύο πλευρών, αφού ο παίκτης αποτέλεσε ένα από τα 3 τελευταία κοψίματα για το τελικό ρόστερ.

Tα «ελάφια» στην ανακοίνωση για το «αντίο» στον Τζόουνς έχουν και τα ονόματα των Rayjon Tucker, Trevor Lacey.

Jones, 24, played six games last season for the Lakers and averaged 4.5 pts, 8.2 rebs, 2.2 asts and 1.2 stls in 23.8 mpg. pic.twitter.com/KwtC3wz3Ma

The Bucks have signed forward Jemerrio Jones.

The Bucks have requested waivers on Rayjon Tucker, Trevor Lacey and Jemerrio Jones.

Tucker appeared in three preseason contests and averaged 3.3 pts in 9.7 mpg.

Lacey and Jones were signed on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, respectively, and did not appear in any preseason games. pic.twitter.com/ve18HTq7ni

