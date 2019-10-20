ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Μπακς: Πήραν τον Τζόουνς 19 Οκτώβρη, τον έδιωξαν στις 20! (pics)

Το όνειρο του Τζόουνς να παίξει στους Μπακς και στο πλευρό του Αντετοκούνμπο κράτησε μόλις για μερικές ώρες.

Οι Μπακς αποφάσισαν να αποδεσμεύσουν τον Τζόουνς, μια μέρα μετά τη συμφωνία των δύο πλευρών, αφού ο παίκτης αποτέλεσε ένα από τα 3 τελευταία κοψίματα για το τελικό ρόστερ.

Tα «ελάφια» στην ανακοίνωση για το «αντίο» στον Τζόουνς έχουν και τα ονόματα των Rayjon Tucker, Trevor Lacey.

Best of internet