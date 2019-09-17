HS ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ρόκετς: Έριξε «άκυρο» ο Σάμπερτ (pics)

Ρόκετς: Έριξε «άκυρο» ο Σάμπερτ (pics)

Ρόκετς: Έριξε «άκυρο» ο Σάμπερτ (pics)

Ο Ίμαν Σάμπερτ απέρριψε την πρόταση της ομάδας του Χιούστον και δεν θα συμμετέχει στο minicamp της.

Μετά από μήνες διαπραγματεύσεων με τους Ρόκετς, ο 29χρονος γκαρντ αποφάσισε να ρίξει... άκυρο και να μείνει ελεύθερος.

Ο Σάμπερτ, που αγωνίστηκε πέρυσι σε 20 ματς (4.6π., 2.7ρ., 1.1ασ.) με τους Ρόκετς, δεν θα συμμετέχει στο minicamp της ομάδας και θα αναζητήσει αλλού την τύχη του.

