Μετά από μήνες διαπραγματεύσεων με τους Ρόκετς, ο 29χρονος γκαρντ αποφάσισε να ρίξει... άκυρο και να μείνει ελεύθερος.

Ο Σάμπερτ, που αγωνίστηκε πέρυσι σε 20 ματς (4.6π., 2.7ρ., 1.1ασ.) με τους Ρόκετς, δεν θα συμμετέχει στο minicamp της ομάδας και θα αναζητήσει αλλού την τύχη του.

Iman Shumpert has declined the Houston Rockets' contract offer and will not join the team in minicamp this week, per @ShamsCharania . pic.twitter.com/Xhve4EW76J

After months of discussions, free agent Iman Shumpert has decided to decline the Rockets' contract offer, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Shumpert will not attend team minicamp this week in Las Vegas.

