Ντύθηκε... γαμπρός ο Κάζινς! (pics & vid)

Ο «Boogie» θα μείνει και πάλι εκτός δράσης για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα λόγω ρήξης χιαστού ωστόσο το γεγονός αυτό δεν τον εμπόδισε να παντρευτεί την Μόργκαν Λανγκ στην Ατλάντα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Thank you so much for exclusive @people Magazine Read all about the remarkable journey of Demarcus and Morgan here https://people.com/sports/demarcus-cousins-marries-morgan-lang/ Thank you @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn for this Very Special Weekend @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #destinationwedding #destinationweddingphotographer #destinationweddingvideographer #stregis #stregiswedding #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #celebrityweddingphotography #nba #sports #sport #bball #ball
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Congratulations to Demarcus @boogiecousins and stunning Morgan @mor_guhn and thank you for making Shumanev Production a part of your extraordinary beautiful celebration! Special thanks to amazing talented team of @lilyvevents for remarkable work and to the hotel stuff at @stregisatl for being so helpful and flexible! @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #stregis #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #nba #sport #sports #ball #bball #lakersteam
DeMarcus and Morgan Cousins wedding! pic.twitter.com/eoJOeB5Q2h
— Coach DC Woods (@coachdcwoods) August 25, 2019