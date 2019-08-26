ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers

Ντύθηκε... γαμπρός ο Κάζινς! (pics & vid)

Ο ΝτεΜάρκους Κάζινς άφησε για λίγο πίσω του την νέα άτυχη στιγμή στην καριέρα του και φόρεσε το πλατύ του χαμόγελο για τον γάμο του με την εκλεκτή της καρδιάς του!

Ο «Boogie» θα μείνει  και πάλι εκτός δράσης για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα λόγω ρήξης χιαστού ωστόσο το γεγονός αυτό δεν τον εμπόδισε να παντρευτεί την Μόργκαν Λανγκ στην Ατλάντα.



Thank you so much for exclusive @people Magazine Read all about the remarkable journey of Demarcus and Morgan here https://people.com/sports/demarcus-cousins-marries-morgan-lang/ Thank you @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn for this Very Special Weekend @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #destinationwedding #destinationweddingphotographer #destinationweddingvideographer #stregis #stregiswedding #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #celebrityweddingphotography #nba #sports #sport #bball #ball

Congratulations to Demarcus @boogiecousins and stunning Morgan @mor_guhn and thank you for making Shumanev Production a part of your extraordinary beautiful celebration! Special thanks to amazing talented team of @lilyvevents for remarkable work and to the hotel stuff at @stregisatl for being so helpful and flexible! @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #stregis #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #nba #sport #sports #ball #bball #lakersteam

