«Δοκιμάζεται» από τους Λέικερς ο Μαρίς Σπάιτς! (pic)

Ο Μαρίς Σπάιτς παραμένει υποψήφιος για το ρόστερ των Λέικερς και σήμερα Παρασκευή (23/8) αναμένεται να «δοκιμαστεί» από τον προπονητή. Φρανκ Βόγκελ! 

Όπως ανέφερε ο Άλεξ Κένεντι από το Hoopshype, ο Σπάιτς αναμένεται να προπονηθεί με τους Λέικερς, κάτι που θα γίνει τόσο με τον Ντουάιτ Χάουαρντ, όσο και με τον Ζοακίμ Νοά.

