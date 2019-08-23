«Δοκιμάζεται» από τους Λέικερς ο Μαρίς Σπάιτς! (pic)

Όπως ανέφερε ο Άλεξ Κένεντι από το Hoopshype, ο Σπάιτς αναμένεται να προπονηθεί με τους Λέικερς, κάτι που θα γίνει τόσο με τον Ντουάιτ Χάουαρντ, όσο και με τον Ζοακίμ Νοά.

Marreese Speights will work out for the Lakers on Friday, according to sources. Frank Vogel and Ryan West (who's no longer with the Lakers) attended Speights' free-agent workout in Las Vegas last month. L.A. is also expected to work out Dwight Howard and Joakim Noah, as Woj said.

— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 22, 2019