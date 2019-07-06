Οι φοβερές αντιδράσεις στο twitter μετά την μεταγραφή του Λέοναρντ στους Κλίπερς! (pics & vids)

Πολλές και διάφορες ήταν οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter, μετά την ανακοίνωση πως ο Καουάι Λέοναρντ θα φορέσει τελικά την φανέλα των Κλίπερς.

Ο MVP των τελικών του ΝΒΑ θα υπογράψει max συμβόλαιο και θα έχει για συμπαίκτη τον Πολ Τζορτζ, που θα πάει στο Λος Άντζελες μέσω trade από τους Θάντερ.

Ήδη οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter είναι αρκετές και ξεχωρίζουν τα φοβερά τρολ βιντεάκια από γνωστές σελίδες των ΗΠΑ.

Kawhi telling Toronto he’s OUT pic.twitter.com/d2QjYgztr1 — Overtime (@overtime) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

So you’re saying they’re NOT gonna be teammates (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LeMD11mo04 — Overtime (@overtime) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

It was fun while it lasted, Drake. pic.twitter.com/4zpHGVfetj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Lakers front office after Kawhi’s decision: pic.twitter.com/R71q7szS2b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

In My Feelings (2019) pic.twitter.com/NctY1fcKGK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Never forget the face Kawhi made when PG was guarding him in March pic.twitter.com/hxXXjy0g8p — ESPN (@espn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard + Paul George aux Clippers ?! WTF ??????? pic.twitter.com/svuTnp0jYC — NBAextra (@NBAextra) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard shakes the #NBA and lands in LA on the Clippers the SAME day they get rocked by earthquakes. You can't make this shit up. #EarthquakeLA #KawhiWatch2019 — Tej Dhaliwal (@DrDangles87) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard & Paul George are headed to the LA Clippers! pic.twitter.com/HvAZx0viR6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Me stanning for Kawhi Leonard for making the league balanced after joining the Clippers.. pic.twitter.com/aqyr5MLb7X — Mike Hanley (@Magic20099) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Fuck you leonard you panochudo — Herman Gonzalez (@hmurdaa) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

We knew @kawhileonard’s decision was going to shake-up the @NBA. But like that??? I didn’t c it being this insane??? #havetolovefreeagency — J aka Dirk (@no1DMIARVKS_fan) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Honestly appreciate Kawhi Leonard even more now. The man is going against the grain and destroying the super team play. Beats a super team in the nba finals AND passes on the chance to form one. He’s the hero the league needed. — Brock Beck (@Not_Kbeck11) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

BREAKING: This is what LeBron was currently doing at 2:00 AM when Kawhi Leonard made his decision to join the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/aLzFFb0tAG — JT 2 LIT (@therealjtslice) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Leonard snubbs the drama of the Lakers and Lebron. Excellent decision — Guy (@averageguy58) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Oh please, Leonard is weird fuck, he blew it going to Clippers... they are going nowhere — jay williams (@bkkjets) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard brought balance to the league — trapp brannigan (@getlikegage) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Russ in OKC: pic.twitter.com/AYMQXrA2cI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019