Οι φοβερές αντιδράσεις στο twitter μετά την μεταγραφή του Λέοναρντ στους Κλίπερς! (pics & vids)

Τρομερά βιντεάκια, τρολ gifάκια, μηνύματα αγάπης, αλλά και... μίσους!

Πολλές και διάφορες ήταν οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter, μετά την ανακοίνωση πως ο Καουάι Λέοναρντ θα φορέσει τελικά την φανέλα των Κλίπερς.

Ο MVP των τελικών του ΝΒΑ θα υπογράψει max συμβόλαιο και θα έχει για συμπαίκτη τον Πολ Τζορτζ, που θα πάει στο Λος Άντζελες μέσω trade από τους Θάντερ.

Ήδη οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter είναι αρκετές και ξεχωρίζουν τα φοβερά τρολ βιντεάκια από γνωστές σελίδες των ΗΠΑ.

