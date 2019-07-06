Οι φοβερές αντιδράσεις στο twitter μετά την μεταγραφή του Λέοναρντ στους Κλίπερς! (pics & vids)

Πολλές και διάφορες ήταν οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter, μετά την ανακοίνωση πως ο Καουάι Λέοναρντ θα φορέσει τελικά την φανέλα των Κλίπερς.
Ο MVP των τελικών του ΝΒΑ θα υπογράψει max συμβόλαιο και θα έχει για συμπαίκτη τον Πολ Τζορτζ, που θα πάει στο Λος Άντζελες μέσω trade από τους Θάντερ.
Ήδη οι αντιδράσεις στο twitter είναι αρκετές και ξεχωρίζουν τα φοβερά τρολ βιντεάκια από γνωστές σελίδες των ΗΠΑ.
Kawhi telling Toronto he’s OUT pic.twitter.com/d2QjYgztr1
— Overtime (@overtime) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
So you’re saying they’re NOT gonna be teammates (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LeMD11mo04
— Overtime (@overtime) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
It was fun while it lasted, Drake. pic.twitter.com/4zpHGVfetj
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Lakers front office after Kawhi’s decision: pic.twitter.com/R71q7szS2b
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
In My Feelings (2019) pic.twitter.com/NctY1fcKGK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Never forget the face Kawhi made when PG was guarding him in March pic.twitter.com/hxXXjy0g8p
— ESPN (@espn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Kawhi Leonard + Paul George aux Clippers ?! WTF ??????? pic.twitter.com/svuTnp0jYC
— NBAextra (@NBAextra) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Kawhi Leonard shakes the #NBA and lands in LA on the Clippers the SAME day they get rocked by earthquakes. You can't make this shit up. #EarthquakeLA #KawhiWatch2019
— Tej Dhaliwal (@DrDangles87) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Kawhi Leonard & Paul George are headed to the LA Clippers! pic.twitter.com/HvAZx0viR6
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Me stanning for Kawhi Leonard for making the league balanced after joining the Clippers.. pic.twitter.com/aqyr5MLb7X
— Mike Hanley (@Magic20099) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
@kawhileonard @NBA @ESPNNBA @BR_NBA #6ixbuzztv #narcitytoronto #blogTO #raptors #torontoraptors #NBA #toronto #torontoarchives #kiss925 #virginradiotoronto #rozandmocha @mochafrap @6ixbuzztv @narcitycanada @blogTO @raptors @zachlowe_nba @TSN_sports @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/Y06IU3sclA
— Ian Schwey (@ianschwey) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Fuck you leonard you panochudo
— Herman Gonzalez (@hmurdaa) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
We knew @kawhileonard’s decision was going to shake-up the @NBA. But like that??? I didn’t c it being this insane??? #havetolovefreeagency
— J aka Dirk (@no1DMIARVKS_fan) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Honestly appreciate Kawhi Leonard even more now. The man is going against the grain and destroying the super team play. Beats a super team in the nba finals AND passes on the chance to form one. He’s the hero the league needed.
— Brock Beck (@Not_Kbeck11) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
BREAKING: This is what LeBron was currently doing at 2:00 AM when Kawhi Leonard made his decision to join the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/aLzFFb0tAG
— JT 2 LIT (@therealjtslice) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Leonard snubbs the drama of the Lakers and Lebron. Excellent decision
— Guy (@averageguy58) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Oh please, Leonard is weird fuck, he blew it going to Clippers... they are going nowhere
— jay williams (@bkkjets) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Kawhi Leonard brought balance to the league
— trapp brannigan (@getlikegage) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Russ in OKC: pic.twitter.com/AYMQXrA2cI
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
LeBron finding out the Kawhi news pic.twitter.com/xfZubmbLJN
— Overtime (@overtime) 6 Ιουλίου 2019