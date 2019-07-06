«Σκάει» η... βόμβα: Λέοναρντ και Τζορτζ μαζί στους Κλίπερς! (pics)

Ο Έιντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι την... πέταξε πάλι την «βόμβα» του!

Όπως αναφέρει ο έγκριτος δημοσιογράφος του «ESPN», ο Καουάι Λέοναρντ ενημέρωσε τις ενδιαφερόμενες για εκείνον ομάδες πως θα υπογράψει στους Κλίπερς.

Την ίδια στιγμή, οι Θάντερ θα δώσουν μέσω ανταλλαγής τον Πολ Τζορτζ στην ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες, για να πάρουν picks από μελλοντικά drafts, μαζί με τους Σάι Γκίλτζιους-Αλεξάντερ και Ντανίλο Γκαλινάρι.

Όπως αναφέρεται, ο Λέοναρντ προσπαθούσε να βρει ένα τρόπο, ώστε να είναι συμπαίκτης μαζί με τον Τζορτζ. Μόλις κατέληξαν κάπου, ο «PG13» πήγε στους Θάντερ και ζήτησε να γίνει trade, με την ομάδα της Οκλαχόμα να μην έχει άλλη επιλογή.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

After Leonard pushed George to find a way to get to the Clippers, Paul George approached the team and requested a trade, league sources tell ESPN. OKC was left with no choice and made the best out of a difficult situation, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Going onto SportsCenter now to report on the Clippers landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

OKC is trading Paul George to the Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/quqqUqTps3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019

Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/OvvwNcgY2j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) 6 Ιουλίου 2019