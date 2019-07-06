«Σκάει» η... βόμβα: Λέοναρντ και Τζορτζ μαζί στους Κλίπερς! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Clippers

Ούτε Λέικερς, ούτε Ράπτορς, ούτε... κανείς για τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ! Ο MVP των τελικών του ΝΒΑ πάει στους Κλίπερς και μαζί του παίρνει και τον Πολ Τζορτζ!

Ο Έιντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι την... πέταξε πάλι την «βόμβα» του!

Όπως αναφέρει ο έγκριτος δημοσιογράφος του «ESPN», ο Καουάι Λέοναρντ ενημέρωσε τις ενδιαφερόμενες για εκείνον ομάδες πως θα υπογράψει στους Κλίπερς.

Την ίδια στιγμή, οι Θάντερ θα δώσουν μέσω ανταλλαγής τον Πολ Τζορτζ στην ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες, για να πάρουν picks από μελλοντικά drafts, μαζί με τους Σάι Γκίλτζιους-Αλεξάντερ και Ντανίλο Γκαλινάρι.

Όπως αναφέρεται, ο Λέοναρντ προσπαθούσε να βρει ένα τρόπο, ώστε να είναι συμπαίκτης μαζί με τον Τζορτζ. Μόλις κατέληξαν κάπου, ο «PG13» πήγε στους Θάντερ και ζήτησε να γίνει trade, με την ομάδα της Οκλαχόμα να μην έχει άλλη επιλογή.

