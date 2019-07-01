Συμπαίκτης του Αντετοκούνμπο ο Ουέσλι Μάθιους! (pic)

Ο Έιντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι ήταν εκείνος που αποκάλυψε τη συμφωνία του 33χρονου γκαρντ/φόργουορντ με τους Μπακς.

Συνολικά έχει μετρήσει 724 ματς στην καριέρα του με 13,7 πόντους, 3,1 ριμπάουντ και 2,2 ασίστ.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN.

The NBA's Executive of the Year Jon Horst did a tremendous job building out the Bucks bench a summer ago. Solid addition on a minimum deal here. Several contenders were in pursuit of Matthews, who played his college ball at Marquette. https://t.co/dDtcGdu8AI

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 1 Ιουλίου 2019