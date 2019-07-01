ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks

Συμπαίκτης του Αντετοκούνμπο ο Ουέσλι Μάθιους! (pic)

Ο Ουέσλι Μάθιους που αγωνίστηκε πέρυσι στους Ιντιάνα Πέισερς θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς και θα βρεθεί στο πλευρό του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο. 

Ο Έιντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι ήταν εκείνος που αποκάλυψε τη συμφωνία του 33χρονου γκαρντ/φόργουορντ με τους Μπακς.

Συνολικά έχει μετρήσει 724 ματς στην καριέρα του με 13,7 πόντους, 3,1 ριμπάουντ και 2,2 ασίστ.

