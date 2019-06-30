Οι Λέικερς ετοιμάζουν δυναμικό μπάσιμο για Μπάτλερ! (pic)

Όπως έγραψε ο Μαρκ Στάιν των «NY Times» η ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες είναι έτοιμη να κάνει μια άκρως δελεαστική πρόταση στον Μπάτλερ, ο οποίος ωστόσο θα έχει άμεσα συνάντηση με το Μαϊάμι λίγα λεπτά αφότου ανοίξει η free agency!

Jimmy Butler meets with Heat officials at 6:01 PM ET tonight but continues to draw interest from a number of suitors, league sources say, with the Lakers making the latest aggressive bid. Lakers officials, I'm told, are pushing for a pitch meeting with Butler

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 30 Ιουνίου 2019