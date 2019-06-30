Οι Λέικερς ετοιμάζουν δυναμικό μπάσιμο για Μπάτλερ! (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers

Αν και ο Τζίμι Μπάτλερ έχει δείξει προτίμηση στους Μαϊάμι Χιτ, οι Λέικερς ετοιμάζουν την δική τους... αντεπίθεση! 

Όπως έγραψε ο Μαρκ Στάιν των «NY Times» η ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες είναι έτοιμη να κάνει μια άκρως δελεαστική πρόταση στον Μπάτλερ, ο οποίος ωστόσο θα έχει άμεσα συνάντηση με το Μαϊάμι λίγα λεπτά αφότου ανοίξει η free agency! 

